WESTERLY — Chris DiPaola, longtime owner of WBLQ-AM and a tireless supporter of local causes, has died. He was 49.
DiPaola began his career as a 15-year-old with John Fuller, who started WJJF-AM in Hope Valley in a converted chicken coop. From there, he worked tirelessly to forge a career in radio, eventually taking the reins at WBLQ and using his platform to give voice to hundreds of local organizations and personalities over the years.
DiPaolo was active in community organizations, including the Ocean Community and Charlestown chambers of commerce and the Rotary Club of Westerly.
