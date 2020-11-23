WESTERLY — Fire officials are praising the actions of an alert delivery driver who helped provide early notification and response to a propane fire outside a Watch Hill home on Monday morning, potentially saving both the house and an elderly woman inside who was unaware of the blaze.
Members of the Watch Hill Fire Department were called to 4 Arraquat Road in Watch Hill, located off of Foster Cover Road, around 9:30 a.m. for a generator fully engulfed in flames that were threatening to extend to the home. The fire was quickly extinguished with the aid of two engines and a ladder truck, Watch hill Fire Chief Robert Peacock said, and damage was limited to the generator and its external housing unit.
No injuries were reported, but Peacock said if not for both the early notification and some fortunate wind which carried heavy flames away from the home, the situation could have been much worse.
“While he may not have had to directly save someone, his actions went a long way in helping make sure this remained a minor response,” Peacock said. “It’s important to acknowledge when a good Samaritan steps up and the early notification certainly helped to prevent this from becoming a much bigger incident.”
Westerly resident Adam Sherman, 28, a delivery driver for Arnold’s Lumber, was on an unusual beat when the fire occurred and was driving the deliver to a neighbor’s home when he said he saw smoke and a light flame coming from behind the Arraquat Road home. He said he pulled over quickly and knocked on the front door, telling the woman he believed there was an issue with the generator to her home.
“At first she didn’t think anything of it and said there is often smoke coming off the river,” he said in a phone conversation Monday. “I told her, ‘I can see flames.’”
A neighbor, who heard his truck, had also come out and he told the neighbor to call the fire department. He said he moved his truck to make sure not to block the property and returned to the woman, who had now evacuated the home.
Sherman and firefighters each said he then attempted to douse the blaze using a fire extinguisher he had in the truck, but the efforts only momentarily put out the blaze before it reignited due to a propane leak.
Upon arriving, Peacock said firefighters found some active flames due to the propane, but noted that wind direction had helped pull it away from the home. He said with further delay and a shift in wind direction, the fire could very quickly have spread to the nearby home.
Peacock said there was nothing suspicious about the fire, which is likely to be determined to be accidental. The cause remains under investigation through the Rhode Island Office of the State Fire Marshal.
For Sherman, who would normally deliver in the West Kingston area but was taking a shift in Westerly due to a company need on Monday, it was a strange experience unlike any he has had while making deliveries. He said he was just happy to be in the right place at the right time.
“I don’t feel like I did much. I’m just happy I was able to make some sort of small difference,” he said.
