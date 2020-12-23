WESTERLY — After resigning her leadership position as chairwoman of the School Committee in February, Diane Chiaradio Bowdy says she is prepared to resume the post.
"In continuing to work for the benefit of Westerly's youth, I'm proud to be voted in as the chairperson of the Westerly School Committee and appreciate the support of my colleagues. I believe in following through on commitments and taking action based on facts and data," Chiaradio Bowdy said recently in a statement to The Sun.
The School Committee voted 5-2 during its Dec. 9 meeting to appoint Chiaradio Bowdy, who was elected to a third term on the committee in November, to the chairwoman post. Committee members Rob Cillino, Giuseppi Gencarelli, Marianne Nardone, Michael Ober, and Chiaradio Bowdy herself cast affirmative votes; committee members Christine Cooke and Rebecca Fowler were opposed. Fowler nominated Cooke to the position which Cooke had held since February when Chiaradio Bowdy resigned.
At the time of her resignation, Chiaradio Bowdy, who had served as chairwoman since just after the 2016 election, expressed frustration with the committee. Her resignation came about one day after the School Committee voted to close State Street Elementary School. The vote was later rescinded.
"I've found a few events over the last month to be very disappointing, and I've realized that much of what I'm trying to accomplish is futile," Chiaradio Bowdy told The Sun at the time.
But voters sent Chiaradio Bowdy back to the School Committee in November and also elected the team of fellow Democrats she ran with: Cillino, Gencarelli and Ober.
"It's gratifying to know that recent messages have clearly resonated with the community. Together as a team, we will move the district forward, engage all stakeholders and be mindful of fiscal concerns while improving educational outcomes for all of our students," Bowdy told The Sun recently.
Cillino is the School Committee's new vice chairman. Cooke declined to be considered for the position after she was nominated by Gencarelli. She also declined appointments to any of the School Committee's subcommittees, including the Building Subcommittee, which she served on for about three years, including a significant stint as its co-chair.
Regarding her decision not to accept the nomination to serve as School Committee vice chairwoman, Cooke told The Sun, "I felt that it was best that whoever served in that position was one of the members who supported Diane as the leader of the School Committee and a member of the Democratic team that Diane recruited to run together during the election."
Cooke also explained her vote against Chiaradio Bowdy serving as chairwoman.
"After many years of strife and dysfunction among the School Committee members, I feel that the School Committee would have been better led by someone that is able to bring all seven members of the School Committee together as a team," Cooke said.
Members of the community, Cooke said, appreciated her leadership approach.
"While I was chair, I worked with all six of my colleagues in a collaborative, inclusive and positive way. It was noted by many, including some of the teaching staff, that the tenor and tone of the School Committee meetings that previously had been tense and at times even overtly hostile changed for the better," Cooke said.
In its new term, the School Committee will face the financial uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and continue looking for a solution to address the condition of the district's aging school buildings. Voters have rejected school building projects in 2016 and 2019.
"I hope that the new School Committee is able to work together alongside our superintendent to do the hard work before us including building a budget during an economic crisis, negotiating a fair contract with the teachers union, and of course, addressing the needs of our facilities that continue to go unmet," Cooke said.
Ober and Gencarelli were appointed to the Building Subcommittee during the Dec. 9 meeting.
"I felt that it was best for the committee and the project in general that we have fresh ideas and perspectives on the building subcommittee. After serving as co-chair of the last subcommittee and being the face of that project, I felt it best that we have new members representing the School Committee on the team that will be putting forth a new project. We cannot afford to fail a third time," Cooke said.
