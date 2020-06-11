WESTERLY — The Jonnycake Center of Westerly recently announced it received $10,000 in emergency food assistance funding from Chelsea Groton Bank. The funds will be used by the center’s Food Pantry to feed and assist individuals facing food insecurity, especially amid job losses and reduced incomes stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ordinarily, nearly 3,000 residents of Westerly, Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond seek monthly food assistance from the center. Since March, the center has experienced a surge in new client signups due to economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in increased demand on the pantry without a complementary ability to raise adequate funds. The $10,000 grant from Chelsea Groton Bank significantly helps alleviate the challenge, the center said in a news release.
“This wonderful grant from Chelsea Groton Bank makes an enormous difference in the Jonnycake Center of Westerly’s ability to serve,” said Lee Eastbourne, executive director. “Amid the COVID crisis, adequate funds are especially critical for keeping our pantry well-stocked and able to feed hungry neighbors. We are grateful for Chelsea Groton Bank's presence in the community and their commitment to the well-being of southern Rhode Island neighbors in need."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.