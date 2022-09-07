WESTERLY — Grey Sail Brewing will host Cheers for Charity to benefit the Frank Olean Center today from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Grey Sail Taproom, 65 Canal St.
Tickets are $15 and include beer samples, food, and live music by SaxyBlues. Ticket and raffle sale proceeds will benefit the center.
For tickets or more information, visit httoleancenter.org/oleanevents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.