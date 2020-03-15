Editor’s Note: Due to schedule changes in response to COVID-19 concerns, there are no additional events to report this week. The Week Ahead will return in the coming weeks. For up-to-date listings, more events/updates/changes, visit www.thewesterlysun.com/events.
LENTEN LUNCHEON
Drive to Stonington today to pick up a curbside Lenten luncheon of Turkey Tetrazzini, salad, rolls and a dessert at Calvary Church parish hall, 27 Church St., between noon and 1:30 p.m. Call Lucia Johnstone at 860-912-4144 to arrange the pick up. Luncheons are $12 per person with proceeds will be dedicated to an organization called Teammates for Life which organizes basketball lessons and games and educational opportunities to young women in Uganda. This will be the last luncheon this year.
