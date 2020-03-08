MARCH MERRILL FELLOW
Meet poet Keith S. Wilson tonight at Noah’s Restaurant in Stonington from 5 to 7 p.m. Wilson, this month’s Merrill Fellow, is a Cave Canem Fellow and recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, and serves as assistant poetry editor at “Four Way Review” as well as digital media editor at “Obsidian Journal.” His work in game design includes “Once Upon a Tale,” a storytelling card game designed for Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago in collaboration with the Field Museum. For more information, send email to merrillhousefellowship@gmail.com.
M’BEMBA BANGOURA!
Learn some new steps in Stonington Tuesday when the La Grua Center presents an evening with M’Bemba Bangoura, principle dancer to the National Ballet of Guinea. The center’s guest artist will be in town for one night only and will teaching a class in traditional drum and dance. For more information, call 860-235-1478.
MUSIC FROM SENECA FALLS
Join members of the League of Women Voters of Washington County and Friends of the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a program called “From Seneca Falls to the 19th Amendment: Songs of the American Woman Suffrage Movement,” performed by Rick Spencer and Dawn Indermuehle with duets and solos accompanied by sound true to song’s era or style. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or call 401-596-2877.
ITALIAN IMMIGRATION
Hear Debra Mulligan, of Roger Williams University, talk about Italian immigration in Rhode Island Thursday at 4 p.m. at Westerly Library during a program co-sponsored by the library and the National Society of the Colonial Dames in Rhode Island. The talk is free. For more information call 401-596-2877 or visit westerlylibrary.org.
PIZZA WITH PENGUINS
March on over to the main gallery of the Mystic Aquarium om Saturday for a “Go-Green” edition of Pizza with Penguins, where you can feast your eyes on a pizza buffet catered by Ocean Blue Catering, enjoy the company of family and friends and meet the guest of honor, a resident African penguin. Tickets are $20.95 for members, $24.95 for non-members. Children 1 and younger are free. Gluten-free pizza options are available upon advanced request. Ticket sales close 48 hours prior to event date and tickets are not available for purchase at the gate. For more, visit mysticaquarium.org/events.
POWER OF FOOD
Learn about the “Power of Food to Build a Community” with food activist Karen Washington, founder of Rise & Root Farm, on Sunday from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Yellow Farmhouse Education Center, 89 N. Main Street in Stonington. Programs are free for farmers, chefs, and teachers, and $20 to $50 for the general public. To register, visit www.yellowfarmhouse.org.
HOOPSTERS OF YORE
Hear Russell Soder talk about vintage baseball teams like the Westerly Quarrymen on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Babcock Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St. in Westerly. Soder will give a talk about the vintage baseball team and the way they used to play the game. The cost is $5; free for members of the museum. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
CORNED BEEF, CELTIC MUSIC
Stop by Christ Church Sunday afternoon from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for a corned beef and cabbage dinner and music from Celtic musician Walt Bannon. Tickets are $15 per person or $7 for the children’s alternative menu. Call 401-596-0197 for more information.
Events are subject to change, so double-check before heading out. For more events/updates/changes, call the individual organization sponsoring the event or visit www.thewesterlysun.com/events.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.