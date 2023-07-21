WESTERLY — Plans for a Chase Bank branch with a separate drive-up ATM at Westerly Crossings are before the town’s Planning Board.
The board on Monday approved a development plan review preliminary plan for the project. Work would take place at the northeast corner of the northernmost building in the shopping center, near the intersection of Franklin Street and Airport Road. The 3,500 square-foot space has housed a Verizon retail store and Olympia Sports store.
The drive-up ATM would be located on the east side of the parking lot, adjacent to the access road from Franklin Street. The corner unit would receive an interior refit and minor facade improvements, including an ATM vestibule, as part of the work.
The proposed drive-up ATM and associated lane will eliminate nine existing unassigned parking spaces.
Project surveyor and engineer Joshua Kline of Stonefield Engineering and Design said the drive-up ATM would be situated in what is the least-used area of the parking lot.
Town Planner Nancy Letendre said zoning relief and a special use permit were not required for the application. Drive-through facilities for banks and financial services are permitted uses within the site’s Highway Commercial Zone.
“In various ways this is really just an alteration to a previously approved site,” she said.
Letendre also recommended that two striped areas planned alongside the drive-through should instead be landscaped. Kline said it in order to maintain the drainage pattern, some “compromise” landscaping could be installed in the area.
“We’re open to working with the town and coming to an administrative solution,” Kline said.
Chase has been expanding its local branches in recent years, with 21 now open in Rhode Island, according to the bank’s website. Most of those are in Providence and Kent counties.
A Chase branch in Westerly would be the second one to open in Washington County. A branch opened in Wakefield in 2021.
Also Monday, the Planning Board received an update on affordable housing initiatives. Letendre said the town has been approved for technical assistance through Rhode Island Housing. The state agency is using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide technical assistance on housing, housing needs assessments and market studies, she said.
A request for proposals was issued on July 7 to 11 pre-approved consultants, Letendre said. She is anticipating proposals by the end of July.
“Some of the communities in the state are using this process to facilitate changes in their zoning code, to accommodate changes to state law,” she said. “What we’re trying to do is a strategic plan for housing. I think internally we have the resources to rewrite the zoning.”
A study should take about nine months, she said, and by this time next year the board would have the data and be discussing changes to the comprehensive plan.
