WESTERLY — The Town Council is moving forward with plans to schedule a Town Charter revision referendum in May. If approved, some of the proposed changes would impose staggered terms for members of the council, remove requirements that the town hire two director-level employees, and remove an anti-revolving-door provision for elected officials.
On Monday, the council continued its discussion about potentially asking voters to get rid of council term limits, but decided instead to ask the voters to consider limiting service on the council to two consecutive four-year terms. Voters, if the council's current position holds, will also be asked to impose staggered terms, an approach that would see the top four vote-getters elected for four-year terms and the remaining three elected for two year terms. Currently council members can serve no more than two consecutive two-year terms.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno proposed the two four-year terms compromise, saying she was concerned the council's primary goal of implementing staggered terms would not be reached if voters were asked to both reject term limits and impose staggered terms at the same time. Councilors have expressed concern that under the current system, the council will have at least six new members following the November election because six members of the council are currently prohibited from running because of term limits.
"My concern is that we are going to run into the same problem we had last time because we are trying to combine too many thoughts," Giorno said. She was referring to 2016, when voters approved term limits but rejected staggered terms. Many officials believe staggered terms were rejected because voters were confused by the language and large number of ballot questions.
Councilors also talked about whether they would be allowed to run again if the voters approve the longer terms. Town Attorney William Conley Jr. said he believed the councilors could run if voters approve the change. According to Conley, court cases in the state have established that changes such as the ones being considered by the council would not prohibit the six affected councilors from seeking reelection.
"It's about foreseeability. If the change is made at a time when it is foreseeable that incumbents will benefit, then that is where the line is drawn. In our circumstance it is early enough that people don't know who is running or how many people are running, so our circumstance would not prohibit you from running," Conley said.
The council voted 4-1 to continue its consideration of a proposed charter amendment that would ask voters to remove a provision in the charter that prohibits elected officials from applying for municipal positions until at least one year following their final day in office.
Conley explained that a provision of the state ethics law that pertains to municipalities put the same prohibition in place, but allows individuals and the state or municipalities to seek exceptions from the state Ethics Commission. The local charter provision, Conley said, has the effect of nullifying the right to seek an exception for municipal jobs in Westerly.
Giorno said the charter provision could prevent the town from hiring good job candidates and miss out on good elected leaders.
"We are discouraging them from running because we are putting a limit on them and telling them we are going to punish you," Giorno said.
Councilor Philip Overton, the lone council member who voted against moving the proposed question forward for further consideration, disagreed.
"It's a matter of of appearance. Government officials have great power and we don't want any appearance of any type of favoritism. That's the reason it is state law and in the charter," Overton said.
Giorno, Cioffi, and councilors Sharon Ahern, and Christopher Duhamel voted in favor of moving the question ahead. Councilors Caswell Cooke Jr. and Brian McCuin did not attend the meeting.
Councilors also agreed to continue considering a question that would ask voters to amend the charter to remove requirements that the town manager not serve as director of public works and that the town employ a director of development services.
One resident, William Aiello, urged the council to leave term limits alone, noting that voters had already rejected an attempt to undo the the limits in 2020. He also said current council members should not be allowed to benefit from any of the proposed term changes.
Aiello, a former member of the council, also asked the council to explore the reasoning behind the current charter provisions that require the town to employ both a director of public works and a director of development services.
All of the votes by the council on the charter questions were unanimous except for the vote about the revolving-door prohibition.
