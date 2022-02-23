WESTERLY — Despite accusations of bad "optics" and potential conflicts of interest, the Town Council is moving forward with plans for a May referendum on proposed changes to the Town Charter to address the length of terms on the council, a "revolving door" prohibition, two mandated municipal positions, and how often the annual audit of the town's financial statements should go out to bid.
The council voted 4-2 during its Feb. 14 meeting to put the questions on the ballot for a referendum planned for early May. Councilors Sharon Ahern, Suzanne Giorno, Christopher Duhamel and Karen Cioffi voted in favor. Councilors Caswell Cooke Jr. and Philip Overton were opposed. Councilor Brian McCuin did not attend.
One of the most controversial questions will ask voters to approve four-year terms for the council and to stagger the terms. Councilors are currently limited to two consecutive two-year terms. Under the proposed change, councilors could only serve for eight consecutive years and would be required to wait before running again. Overton, Cooke, and several residents have publicly expressed concern that the council's push for a May referendum on council terms appears self-serving. Town Attorney William Conley Jr. has said current members of the council would be eligible to run for an additional four-year term if voters approve the change.
"One thing you learn in the study of ethics is that just because something is legal doesn't make it ethical, and that is the challenge the council is having because six of us are term-limited," said Overton, the only councilor who is currently not term-limited.
Cooke, during the Feb. 14 meeting, said he had changed his position on some of the charter questions and now opposes asking voters to address term limits and the revolving-door provision in May.
"It just doesn't look good ... it makes us look like we are trying to hang on to something," said Cooke, who also announced that he would not seek reelection in November.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel pushed back on Overton's comments, calling them "sanctimonious at best." Duhamel said the state ethics statute, which imposes a revolving-door prohibition, is adequate. Similarly, he said, many residents have spoken to him for years about wanting four-year staggered terms. Duhamel has said he has not yet decided whether he would would seek reelection if permitted.
Councilor Sharon Ahern, like Cooke, said she did not intend to run again if voters approve the new term lengths.
"For all those people out there who say this is a conflict, I disagree," Ahern said.
Larry Cioppa, who served as chairman of the 2016 Charter Revision Commission whose work led to the current council term-limit scheme, said the commission's preference was to impose limits of two consecutive four-year terms. The number of questions and how they were worded led to a different outcome, he said.
Louis Sposato, a former member of both the Town Council and the School Committee, noted that a required review of the charter by a commission is nearing and asked the council to refrain from trying to revise the charter before a commission is seated. The council's current efforts, Sposato, "come across as self-serving."
Likewise, Sposato said, the town's revolving-door charter provision should remain in place at least until a commission has time to look at it.
"That clause was meant to prevent the unscrupulous appearance of someone getting a sweetheart job. You want to avoid the impression of impropriety, which can sour people's trust in their council," Sposato said.
The council also approved asking voters to remove provisions in the charter that have the effect of requiring the town manager to hire a director of public works and a director of development services. Proponents of the change say municipal jobs should not be referenced in the charter and that the requirements "tie the hands of the town manager," who might determine it is not in the town's best interest to have or fill the positions. Cioppa said the 2016 commission proposed putting the two positions in the charter "at a time when the town manager was stretched a little thin."
Deborah Lamm, a resident, asked the council not to seek a change to the two positions, saying town managers would benefit from having an intermediary between themselves and the two departments. She also questioned the wisdom of allowing too much power to accumulate in the town manager position and said having the two positions would allow the town manager to better focus on running the town.
The council also approved a question that would ask voters to remove a provision that requires changing the firm that performs the annual audit at least once every five years. Ahern said the proposed change would allow town officials to continue working with specific firms that officials have come to trust.
