When voters in southwestern Rhode Island take the polls on Nov. 8, they will need to determine whether to fill the vacant seat for the 36th House District with a Democrat with extensive experience advocating for the disabled or a Republican who served on the Burrillville Town Council before moving to Charlestown.
The election will mark a change for the district, which includes all of Block Island and Charlestown as well as parts of Westerly and South Kingstown. The district has been represented by Republican state Rep. Blake Filippi since 2014.
Filippi, an attorney and cattle farmer who started out as an unaffiliated candidate but later switched to the Republican Party, announced he would not seek reelection in June. He previously served for two years as the Minority Whip and from November 2018 to June 2022 as the Minority Leader, the highest-ranking member of the GOP caucus.
“While I will not run for reelection, I intend to remain deeply engaged in our beautiful corner of the world,” he said when he announced in June that he would retire. “The art of politics, as is the art of life, is all about human connection and the friends we make along the way. I cherish our friendships and look forward to nurturing them in the years ahead.”
The candidates to replace him, Charlestown residents Tina Spears and John Pacheco III, each hope to be a strong advocate for the community, and both said they would seek to improve economic conditions for both businesses and workers while remaining environmentally friendly.
John Pacheco III
A graduate of Providence College, where he received a degree in business administration, Pacheco works as a property and building manager for the Brothers of the Sacred Heart retirement residence in Pascoag.
The Republican is running on a platform that touts his record as a councilman in Burrillville to work across party lines and advocate for effective policies that will enhance government operations and reduce costs.
“I offer my successful track record as proof of my abilities to work across party lines, institute effective policies, negotiate fair tax treaties and monitor inter-government fiscal operations and worker contracts,” Pacheco said.
Prior to moving into Charlestown, where he hopes to stay a resident well into retirement, Pacheco served two four-year terms on the Burrillville Town Council, including spending the last six years as council president.
If elected to office, he said he will work to find a balance between the cherished way of life that has become a signature of southern New England coastal towns and the tourism, marine trade, fishing and health care industries that are vital to providing jobs and healthy living opportunities in the region.
He said he would also seek to find solutions for a variety of different needs that will improve safety, economic opportunities and more in Rhode Island. He said his track record shows his ability to lead and accomplish these goals.
Finally, he said his connections as a Burrillville councilman will help serve him on the state level if he is given the opportunity to represent the district.
“I am proud of my efforts to defend the environment, create a statewide model for improved school safety, demand responsible government spending, fight the opioid crisis with programs that have been adopted nationwide, increase affordable housing, defend property rights, and most of all, advocate for the people I serve,” he said.
Tina Spears
A resident of the district for the past three decades, the Charlestown Democrat moved to the community as a teenager and has remained there ever since.
The proud mother of a son who suffered a traumatic brain injury at birth, Spears is known in Rhode Island for her advocacy for families and people living with disabilities, and she now heads the Community Provider Network of Rhode Island, working as executive director of the state’s coalition of service providers for people with disabilities.
Spears announced her intent to run back in March, well before Filippi announced he would not be seeking reelection, and said she hopes to be able to represent the district in order to better serve those who have been left behind and to better represent the values of residents in the district.
“I have organized for better services, higher wages and helped win paid family leave for thousands of Rhode Island families. I have seen how the State House works, and what it takes to have strong representation for our communities” she said. “There is so much more we could do on climate change, affordable housing, public education and other issues that matter to the people.”
A graduate of the Chariho Regional School District’s agriculture program, she was the first in her family to graduate from college, working full-time while earning degrees in horticulture and public administration from the University of Rhode Island.
In her capacity as an advocate for those with disabilities, Spears said she has extensive knowledge of the state’s budgeting and legislative processes, and has even won recognition from community groups for her advocacy for them.
If elected, Spears said she is confident she could transition to the other side of the podium and work with others across the state to improve quality of life for residents in the district. She has ambitious plans to focus on improving access to mental health services and resources, address the impact of inflation on cost of living and preserving the environment.
Spears said she is also seeking a change from national politics and believes she could bring a fresh, nonpartisan perspective to the table.
“I believe we have a lot in common — we all want a strong future. I’m meeting people where they are, listening and identifying issues we can act on together,” she said in a letter to voters on her website. “No single elected official can solve our problems. We all need to get involved to build the future we want.”
