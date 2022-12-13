CHARLESTOWN – A summer clam shack in Charlestown faced a bumpy road Monday to its first liquor license renewal after complaints about behavior near the establishment.
The Town Council, sitting as the beverage licensing board, heard more than an hour of testimony Monday before renewing a liquor license for N.O. Bar Clam Shack, the restaurant at Shelter Cove Marina, between Ninigret and Green Hill ponds.
Business owner Richard Nemarich said the clam shack serves traditional fare and alcohol from a counter and in a deck setting. It was granted a liquor license in spring of 2021 and was before the council this month for its first renewal.
N.O. Bar Clam Shack leases the property at 523 Charlestown Beach Road from Shelter Cove Properties LLC.
Questioned by his attorney, Kelly Fracassa, Nemarich said he had never had issues with intoxicated people, nor have the police been called for drunk patrons. He said police have never cited his establishment.
Police responded to the shack when Nemarich accidentally set off the alarm, he said.
Nemarich is planning to build a bar on the existing deck, and is before the local zoning board on that matter for a special use permit.
“If they don’t allow us to build the bar then we just plan on operating as we always have,” he said.
“We’re not asking to change anything. We’ve had zero issues, had no incidents, and we’re not asking to change our hours or anything, just to renew our liquor license.”
Fracassa cited state law that says a licensee is entitled to renewal unless there’s substantial evidence that it should be denied.
“It’s got to be based on legally sufficient evidence,” he said. There is none in this case, he added.
But residents told the council otherwise.
Kevin O’Sullivan, president of the Charlestown by the Sea Civic Association, said his group of 165 members has heard complaints about marina activities. He said an excessive amount of cars, trailers and boats, as well as crowded beaches, have diminished the quality of life in the area.
“Recently, every single one of our meetings has been objectionable to the marina,” he said. “We don’t need another bar with a liquor license.”
Dan Pesce, who lives adjacent to the marina property, complained of public urination and vomiting in the area.
“For 45 years, that shack never served alcohol. Previous owners have asked for liquor license and been denied,” he said. “People pick up the alcohol and walk back to the beach.”
Pesce also said the restaurant has no public restrooms.
Nemarich said that signs at his 400 square-foot establishment tell patrons they must consume alcohol on the premises, either on the deck or within 20 feet. He said he’s never had an instance where people try to drink beyond the designated area.
After deliberation, the Town Council voted 4-1 to approve the liquor license renewal, which allows counter service within 20 feet of the counter and the adjacent deck and 20 feet surrounding the deck only from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Council members cited the restaurant’s clean record and lack of complaints.
Voting against renewal, Councilor Susan Cooper said the council shouldn’t act until the Zoning Board renders a decision on the bar application.
Council President Deborah Carney said the approval was “very specific” to the liquor license and that the town would look at enforcement issues at the marina in the future.
“We have no official complaints of record for the town to point to and say this is a reason to deny it,” Carney said. “It’s not an extension of what they have, it’s a renewal.”
The council later also granted an entertainment license for the venue, but with specific conditions. It allowed acoustic performances on opening day, closing day, and July 4, from 4 to 9 p.m. on those days.
