The old Chapman quarry sits as a monument to a past age on the south side of a hill overlooking the 163-acre Chapman Pond. Its mysterious stone foundations and granite rubble are becoming known to curious hikers who ply the trails laid out by the Westerly Land Trust in what is known as the Riverwood Preserve.
About 100 yards down the hill from the site, steam engines from the Providence and Stonington Railroad first passed by in 1837, about 40 years before laborers pulled the first stones from the ground. Today, high-speed electric trains use the same railbed, with commuters and travelers oblivious to the history of sweat, blood and tears shed by quarrymen who plied a sometimes-dangerous trade that was once the lifeblood of Westerly, but now is nearly gone.
The Chapman quarry was among the first seven or so to open in Westerly. And while the quarry was small, it did have its own switch at the nearby rail line to load stone for delivery to customers.
Orlando Smith holds the distinction of being the first in town to quarry stone when he discovered granite and began production in 1847 at the top of Granite Street. Charles Pendleton Chapman, one of 11 siblings, saw an opportunity in the 1870s to make the farm more productive and began quarrying stone with his brother, Albert.
“In 1870 he engaged in the granite business and six years later bought off his brother Albert the Chapman quarry which he conducted until 1896, when he retired,” according to an article in The Westerly Sun at the time of his passing.
The Rev. Frederic Denison makes a reference to Chapman’s quarry and another nearby quarry run by Edward Clarke in his book "Westerly and Its Witnesses," published in 1878. He also notes that along the north side of the railroad was a vein of red granite.
Red granite from the Chapman quarry can be seen in the first course of stone in the Washington Trust building on Broad Street, Westerly, according to the authors of "Built from Stone, The Westerly Granite Story." The bank building was completed in 1925, and the quarry by then was owned by the Columbia Granite Company.
Letterhead dated Aug. 19, 1884, provides a few clues about the business. It is marked "Chapman Granite Works, Chas. P. Chapman, Proprietor." It notes that the company produces “art monuments” and “statuary.” It reads, “Mr. J. B. Johnson, Dear Sir, Your favor of the 14th was duly received and in answer would say we have now quarried the Spire ordered by Wm. J. Littlejohn some time since which I suppose is for your works. We have on spire 2 men roughing it so as to save as much as possible and also heavy handling. We know of nothing now to prevent getting to car and loading it so as to get it under way by Saturday of this week all the rest of the stone will come same time. You can inform Messers. Littlejohn and oblige, yours truly, Chapman Granite Works.”
The 148-acre River Wood property was donated to the Westerly Land Trust by the Nature Conservancy on Dec. 23, 2002. It is bordered on one side by the Pawcatuck River and the 4.5-acre Westerly Boy Scout property called Camp Quequatuck and on the other side by railroad tracks. It includes woodland and wetlands.
Chapman was born at the farm on Sept. 6, 1826. He resided there until 24 years of age. He moved back after his marriage to Eliza A. Wilcox on Nov. 17, 1850. Chapman “never used tobacco nor alcoholic stimulants,” according to the book "Representative Men and Old Families of Rhode Island."
“In politics he has always been a Whig and a Republican, and for four years held the office of (tax) assessor,” according to the book.
He died on March 16, 1910, from an “attack of the grip.” He passed on his wife’s 80th birthday.
Chapman was the proprietor of the quarry for 32 years. He lived on the farm until the fall of 1883. In November of that year he moved to 92 High Street at 57 years of age. That building still stands. He moved and would later die at his home at 102 High St. That building was removed to make way for the Park View Apartments.
Chapman was identified in a city directory in 1888 and 1894 as being supervisor of the quarry. That title was dropped in a 1904 city directory.
His wife Eliza was the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Crumb) Wilcox of Charlestown. The couple had two children, Charles Denison Chapman, who married Ella M. Barber, and Leander Pendleton, who married Aurelia Holberton. The family vault at River Bend Cemetery in Westerly has room for eight remains but holds just the remains of the father, mother and two sons, as well as the remains of Sarah P. Wilcox (Jan. 8, 1838 to Oct. 10, 1911) and Jennie L. Wilcox (May 12, 1860 to April 13, 1878).
The vault features a stained-glass window on the back wall facing west that depicts Jesus holding a lamb and surrounded by other sheep. The deep yellow, blue and red colors glow brightly with the setting sun. The symbolism of Jesus looking down on his flock inside that quiet vault is elegant in its simplicity.
The granite came from Chapman’s quarry and, according to an article in The Sun on March 10, 1910, the vault was “erected a number of years ago when Mr. Chapman was actively engaged in the granite business.”
But the story of the Chapman farm began in the early 1800s.
Case Chapman was the son of Sumner and Elizabeth (Herrick) Chapman. Case was born on Dec. 28, 1772. He married Mary Pendleton, and at the age of 56 in April of 1829, bought what was then known as the Joseph Pendleton farm near Chapman Pond. It was his wife's family farm. He made his home there until he died at age 85. His wife died at 80.
Case and Mary were the parents of 11 children: Case, Mary, Abel, Frank, Gurdon, Rowland, Albert, Eliza, Rhoda, Julia and the eventual developer of the quarry, Charles.
At the quarry supervisor’s passing in 1910, a service was held at his High Street home led by the Rev. George W. Rigler, pastor of the First Baptist Church. He was then interred at River Bend. The pall bearers were Arthur M. Weeden, Samuel Allen, Irving Helm, Patrick Royster, Frederick Babcock and Samuel Potter. The honorary bearers were James M. Pendleton, Russell B. Smith, Louis W. Arnold, Walter E. Wheeler (a granite worker), John T. Edmond (a grocery store owner) and Everett E. Whipple.
A Westerly Sun article noting his death recalled that he served as a director of the River Bend Cemetery Association for many years, and around 1907 served as its president. He also served as a director in the Niantic Bank before it was absorbed by the Industrial Trust.
The loading of granite at Chapman’s Switch did not always go smoothly. An interesting article in The Westerly Sun on March 24, 1910, reported the third accident of its kind in the past two weeks at the switch.
“Another freight wreck tied up traffic on the New Haven road between Niantic and Westerly yesterday afternoon,” according to the news report. “While a freight train was trying to switch a flat car loaded with granite, the car jumped the rails at Chapman’s switch and effectually blocked both tracks for nearly an hour.
“Just why the cars should jump this switch is a mystery, as there seems to be no defect in the switch and cars have been taking the switch in safety for years. Last night a gang was at work repairing the track there where damaged and trying to prevent a recurrence.”
While little remains of the farm and only granite rubble remains at the site, it had a rich history. The granite took millennia to form and will remain for many millennia to come. It stands as a monument to another era.
