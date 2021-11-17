Chariho Furniture is holding its annual food drive to benefit the Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need, or RICAN, Food Pantry starting on Dec. 4.
RICAN, established in 2012, aims to break the cycle of poverty through alleviating hunger and food insecurity. The food pantry is located in Charlestown.
"This is an event we have sponsored in the past and are happy to be once again be supporting this incredibly important organization," said Ed Smith, president of Chariho Furniture. "We love that we are able to give back to the community, and RICAN provides such a critical service to our towns' residents that are most in need."
Those wishing to donate are asked to drop off nonperishable food items at Chariho Furniture, 10 Richmond Townhouse Road, Wyoming, between Dec. 4 and Dec. 27, where it will be sorted by staff and delivered to the pantry.
Those who donate 10 or more nonperishable food items will be eligible for savings equal to the state sales tax on a purchase at the store.
"It's a win-win," Smith said. "Of course we hope that people not making a purchase will still make a donation of any size."
—Sun staff
