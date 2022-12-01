Chariho Furniture will be having its annual food drive to benefit the Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need in Charlestown. They are asking customers to bring non-perishable food items to their showrooms at 10 Richmond Townhouse Road in Richmond. All food will be delivered to the pantry the week after Christmas.
“What we have found is that most food drives happen for the holidays and then after Christmas, people seem to forget that the need still exists even when the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays have passed,” said Chariho Furniture owner Ed Smith. "We like the timing of helping to replenish the shelves after the holiday rush.”
In addition, Chariho Furniture will once again be offering customers the opportunity to save the amount of the Rhode Island State sales tax with the donation of 10 or more non-perishable food items.
Last year, Chariho Furniture was able to deliver over 800 pounds of food to the pantry and has hopes of exceeding 1,000 pounds this year.
RICAN serves clients throughout Southern Rhode Island and seeks to break the cycle of poverty by alleviating hunger and food insecurity.
Donations can be dropped off up to Friday, Dec. 23 at the furniture showroom.
Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.