WESTERLY — A mosquito sample taken from Chapman Swamp earlier this month has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis.
The state department of Environmental Management Health announced the test results Friday morning. It is the first mosquito sample in Rhode Island this year to test positive for the disease, according to DEM.
According to a DEM news release, the pool producing the sample consisted of 50 individual members of culiseta melanura, a species of mosquito that bites birds almost exclusively. They were trapped Aug. 11 in Chapman Swamp, where mosquitoes carrying the EEE virus have previously been found in 1996, 2003, 2013, 2016 and 2019.
The other 102 pools collected on Aug. 11 all tested negative for EEE and West Nile Virus.
All 162 pools from 38 traps set statewide Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 confirmed negative for both EEE and West Nile Virus. Results from 147 pools collected from 44 traps on Aug. 17 are pending.
To date, Massachusetts has confirmed three human cases of EEE and no findings of Wile Nile Virus. The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced Connecticut’s first EEE-positive mosquitoes Aug. 11 in Stonington and first human case of West Nile Virus on Aug. 17.
Personal protection, according to the DEM news release, is the first line of defense against mosquitoes that may carry West Nile Virus, EEE or other diseases — and the most effective way to avoid infection.
With EEE established in Rhode Island and West Nile Virus, DEM and DOH are reminding the public to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and prevent being bitten, whenever possible. While outdoor spaces reduce the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19, they pose a greater risk of exposure to mosquito-borne diseases. For this reason, DEM and DOH emphasize that if Rhode Islanders are going to be outside during the peak biting hours — at dawn and dusk — to wear face masks, long sleeves and pants, and to use insect repellent.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.