The Champlin Foundation has awarded more than $9.6 million in capital funding to nonprofit organizations around the state. Local organizations receiving funding include the Ocean Community YMCA received $74,185 for two rooftop HVAC units at the Westerly branch; the Richmond Historical Society, $23,401 for re-siding of the Bell School Museum; the Langworthy Public Library in Hopkinton, $7,535 for furnace replacement; and the Hopkinton Historical Association, $53,000 for Hopkinton Meeting House renovation.
The Tomaquag Museum received $1 million for the construction of its new four-building campus on 18 acres of University of Rhode Island land in South Kingstown to honor the region’s Indigenous history with a museum, archives, a maker’s space, and a building for educational programming. For a full list of recipients, visit https://champlinfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Grant-List-for-Press-Release.pdf.
The Champlin Foundation will award another round of grants in the fall of 2022. Applications for the fall cycle are now open at champlinfoundation.org.
— Sun staff
