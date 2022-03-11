Citizens and NBC10’s Champions in Action program is offering grants to Rhode Island nonprofit organizations demonstrating innovative and transformative practices for themselves and their immediate and surrounding communities.
The Innovation & Transformation category of grants targets partnerships, programs or processes that showcase how an organization has pivoted to provide new, successful ways of delivering services through their programs throughout the pandemic.
To be eligible for consideration, an organization must be a Rhode Island-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a total operating budget of $5 million or less.
The award recipients will be announced in July and will receive a $35,000 contribution in unrestricted funds from Citizens, media coverage and public service announcements from NBC 10, volunteer support from Citizens colleagues and public relations and promotional support.
To apply, visit citizensbank.com/champions. Applications must be submitted by Friday, March 25.
