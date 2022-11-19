Soon after her extraordinary success with lobster traps, Lisa Konicki started seeing stars.
Lots of stars. And lots of lights.
And now, after months of planning, a boost from Gov. Daniel McKee's "Take it Outside" initiative, a glittery fundraiser at the United Theatre and the involvement of hundreds of artists, children and other volunteers, "Starry Lights," a temporary, two-state "magical holiday art installation" — complete with star-studded sculptures, a tunnel and an island — is on track to make the twin towns' downtown truly merry and bright this holiday season.
Konicki, the president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, which is sponsoring Starry Lights, said after the "tremendously positive response to the Stonington Lobster Trap Tree last year, we wanted to capture some of that same holiday magic and economic activity and spread it into Westerly and to the other side of Stonington."
The Lobster Trap Tree, an enormous structure shaped like a Christmas tree and featuring hundreds of hand-painted lobster buoys, blazed its way through social media last holiday season and made feel-good news as far away as England. The tree will return to the Stonington docks again this year with a tree lighting set for Nov. 26, and Starry Lights will open officially on Friday, Dec. 9, and light up downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck every evening from 4:30 to 9:30 through Dec. 30.
"Things are coming together beautifully," said Konicki via telephone Thursday afternoon after she put the final touches on hundreds of small, multi-colored stars being stored in her basement. "I am so happy about the way things are working out. We're in a good place."
Starry Lights is an ambitious, outdoor event that will feature enormous, illuminated star-themed sculptures in Westerly's Wilcox Park and Pawcatuck's Donahue Park and a twinkling, light-filled trail called the "Walk of Wonder" connecting the two parks.
In Wilcox Park, a 17-foot-high archway — or tunnel of stars — will be installed at the esplanade entrance and extend 40 feet, welcoming visitors through the Star Tunnel and into the park where they'll see thousands of twinkling star lights dangling from trees and Star Island, a 22-foot-tall star sculpture floating on pontoons in the pond.
"You know that song, 'Would you Like to Swing on a Star?" Konicki asked before she sang a few bars of the famous "Swinging on a Star" American pop standard famously recorded by both Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby. "Well, people will be able to literally swing on a star at Starry Lights."
Konicki said an enormous swing, featuring a bench for two people, will be placed beneath a giant star in Wilcox Park along with a 10-foot tall, 10-foot wide walk-through "Star Box," which she said "is another awe-inspiring attraction and the perfect selfie spot."
Another installation, the "Infinity Garden Exhibit" will be created as a memorial area featuring shooting stars dedicated to "loved ones who have passed," Konicki said. "It will symbolize that the love for these souls will last for infinity and beyond."
Over the river in Pawcatuck, hundreds of twinkling star lights will dangle from trees and along the riverside railing, and the gazebo "will be transformed into a beautiful lit area with crafts created by Stonington Public School students," Konicki continued, noting that a highlight will be the "Walls of Wishes," featuring more than 1,400 7-inch stars painted by local schoolchildren. One side of the star features the children's artwork, she said, and the other, a special wish for the future or a message.
"Out of the mouths of babes," said Konicki as she read aloud some of the children's messages, one of which asked for a baby brother.
"They're deeply personal and fun," she said, noting that there is one more free star-making workshop scheduled to take place today from noon to 2 p.m. at the United Theatre on Canal Street.
Konicki said on Thursday that she had just finished checking in with the many artists who were commissioned to create large-scale sculptures for the two-town event and everyone was "on track and ready to go."
"They have all exceeded my expectations," she said. "I think people are going to say, 'Wow.'"
For instance, she said, Westerly resident Nico DiMaggio has completed a 15-foot-tall "Twinkle Tree" and an 8-foot-high "Star Chair" — suitable for another photo or selfie station — and more than 15 metal star frames that will be decorated by local artists.
Other completed projects include a 10-foot star with a knotwork pattern created by Jill Beaudoin of Mystic Knotwork and a giant evergreen star created by Katie Mikkelsen of Westerly.
Additionally, said Konicki, as part of the project, more than 120 wooden stars will adorn the storefronts of many downtown buildings, and enormous decorative stars will hang in the windows of more than 20 downtown businesses.
"Some are already up," she said. "Stars are popping up everywhere."
Stars can be a unifying symbol of hope, Konicki sad, reminding us that we are part of a world that is much bigger than our own little community."
With such a massive undertaking as Starry Lights, Konicki said, many volunteers are needed and are now being actively recruited.
"There are so many moving parts," she said, "and we'll need people stationed at each of the sites. We need lots of volunteers."
Volunteers are also needed to hang lights, help set up the installations, to serve for as docents, take photos and answer questions about the project.
Konicki said a Starry Lights website has been created (starrylights.org) and includes information about how to volunteer along with information about the artists and the inspiration for the project.
The inspiration, said Konicki came from the town of Chester, Conn., where, led by artist Christopher Owens, residents and businesses mounted more than 250 illuminated stars on buildings throughout the village.
Konicki said when she saw the Chester star exhibit, she began to imagine "an expansive and immersive winter wonderland experience involving giant illuminated star-themed sculptures."
Owen — now dubbed "Star Man" — and Konicki connected and have been "brainstorming and collaboration has continued ever since," she said. Several of Owens' creations will be included in Starry Lights.
One person sure to visit Westerly to experience the display will be Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee, whose Rhode Island Rebounds initiative contributed money to Starry Lights.
"This is all about bringing people back together in places that are meant to serve as hubs of activity and in doing so, increase economic activity, especially for our small businesses," said Gov. McKee via email on Friday afternoon. "We're building on Rhode Island's momentum by making strategic investments in the tourism, hospitality and events industries by supporting projects that draw visitors to communities and businesses that were impacted by the pandemic."
The contribution was no doubt a welcome one, considering expenses have already exceeded $95,000, Konicki said.
On the evening of Dec. 9, Konicki said, if all goes according to her plans, there will be a two-town, synchronized countdown, and when the lights are switched on, thousands of starry lights will be set aglow to "provide joy and lift our spirits."
Konicki encourages anyone interested in volunteering for Starry Lights to visit the website or call 401-596-7761.
