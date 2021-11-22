The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce is ready to unveil a series of holiday events designed to entertain and generate opportunities for businesses in the region.
Santa Claus and a cast of helpers including Winter Lady are expected to arrive in Westerly's Dixon Square on Friday at 6 p.m. It will be the jolly one's first appearance in the downtown area for in-person greeting since 2019 before COVID-19 tossed the world asunder. Coloring books, crayons and lollipops will be handed out to all those in attendance and there should be ample opportunities for photos with the holiday characters as Santa goes around for a meet and greet.
The chamber also has a slate of promotions and activities lined up for Small Business Saturday, which is coming up this weekend. The event was first started by American Express in 2010.
Over the years the credit card company has continued to promote the event, but has cut back on some of the marketing items it previously provided, said Lisa Konicki, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce president.
"We've increased our promotion effort in other ways and have become less reliant on American Express and have become more creative in trying to find ways to encourage people and let people know that this is the day to get out there and spend your money locally," Konicki said.
On Saturday, the chamber will look to catch shoppers in the act of making a purchase at 40 random chamber member businesses in the two-state region and then reward shoppers with a $10 chamber of commerce gift certificate good at member businesses. A total of $400 worth of gift certificates in $10 increments will be distributed, up from $300 in previous years.
Additionally, the chamber held a retailers brainstorming meeting last month and from that session, a Gingerbread Man Trail promotion was developed. The collaborative promotional shopping trail will provide free gifts for patrons along the trail, special sales, and a challenge “hunt” where shoppers try and find where the stuffed gingerbread man is hiding in each of 15 retail stores. Stores will stamp a passport proving the task was completed and once shoppers collect at least 10 of the 15 stamps, the shopper receives fifteen $5 store credits and is entered into a drawing for a $50 chamber of commerce gift certificate.
"It's businesses cross promoting and encouraging bringing people to circulate in a business district and they are doing it in a supportive and cooperative way rather than in a competitive way," Konicki said.
Some of the businesses participating in the gingerbread man trail are: Practically Perfect Consignments, HŌMbädi Valomie Boutique, OMO Jewels & Gifts, Lohibition, Loving Life Boutique, Mary D's Antiques, The Eagle's Nest Gallery, Westerly Gifts, Deja Vu Consignment Room, The Gray Goose Cookery, ReReads Bookshop and Bella Vita Salon & Day Spa.
The chamber also provided 12 buoys to the Stonington borough Merchants Association which is coordinating a Find the Buoy scavenger hunt with great prizes. The association has $700 worth of prices tied to the event, Konicki said. The promotion will conclude with the chamber’s Lobster Trap Tree Lighting ceremony at 4:30 in the borough. Santa Claus and Frosty the Snowman are expected to be on hand for the tree lighting.
“We are very excited to be significantly expanding our Small Business Saturday programming in the two state region we serve Now more than ever we want to encourage everyone to stay loyal to local," Konicki said.
The chamber is also planning a Light Parade in downtown Westerly for Dec. 12. The parade's inaugural run was part of the town's 350th anniversary celebration in 2019. Konicki said she expects a somewhat scaled down event. To date about 30 organizations and businesses are signed up to participate. Chamber officials hope to double that.
