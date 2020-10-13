WESTERLY — The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce has changed the venue for the Westerly Candidates Night forum to be held on Thursday, Oct. 22. Originally scheduled for the Westerly Middle School, the event will now take place at its traditional location, the Westerly Town Hall, 45 Broad St. The event will be made available to the public virtually.
“While we sincerely appreciate accommodations that were being made to permit an amply socially distanced event at the middle school, town hall has the lighting, sound and TV filming capabilities already built in.” said Lisa Konicki, chamber president. “At the time this event was announced, town hall did not have the plexiglass partitions on the dais to allow for a safe presentation or gathering of full council.”
Due to the state capacity restrictions, the public will not be permitted in the council chambers itself to watch the event being filmed. The capacity for the room is five and will include two media panelists, two chamber staff and Betty Jo Cugini, event moderator. Candidates will be assigned to use the outer chambers and the conference rooms on other levels in town hall as designated waiting areas before their segments.
The event will be broadcast live on WBLQ, shown live on Facebook facebook.com/OceanChamber. It will also be filmed and shown on local public access television.
For more information, contact Lisa Konicki at 401-596-7761.
Sun staff
