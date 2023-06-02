WESTERLY — Central Baptist Church of Westerly has named Enrique Newman as the new associate pastor of youth and family ministries, according to Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Cal Lord.
A Boston native who grew up in the Central American country of Honduras, Newman brings with him 16 years of experience, having pastored churches in Honduras, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Lord said in an email announcing Newman's appointment.
Along with his responsibilities at the church, Newman will continue to serve as the assistant director for Iglesias Comunidad de Amor Internacional (Mission Honduras), Lord added. Newman holds a bachelor's degree in business from Pensacola Christian College, a master's degree in psychology and Christian counseling from Louisiana Baptist University and is currently pursuing a Master of Divinity at Liberty University.
Newman brings a "diverse range of ministry strengths to his calling at Central Baptist, including leadership development, family and marriage counseling, evangelism, preaching, youth ministry, missions, and worship team building," Lord said.
With his years of pastoral experience, Lord said, Newman has developed a deep understanding of how to connect with and serve individuals and families in a variety of settings.
Newman and his wife, Brigid, have three daughters, Luna, Gia and Danica. An avid toy collector and Celtics and Red Sox fan, Newman also enjoys hobbies such as hand-pouring candles, making homemade pizza, playing soccer, driving with the top down, and traveling.
"Above all, he is passionate about sharing the gospel and introducing people to Jesus," Lord said. Newman will serve on the pastoral leadership team at Central Baptist along with Lord, and will begin his new job on Sunday.
