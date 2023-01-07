STONINGTON — A film shot entirely in Westerly nearly two decades ago is enjoying a second act.
"The Tournament," a movie written and directed by Westerly native Eugene J. Celico — and based on the game of bocce and a large Italian family — is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
"It's pretty cool," said Celico recently as he sat alongside his wife of 47 years, Cynthia, at the dining room table in their Pawcatuck home, sharing stories about the genesis of "The Tournament," along with newspaper clippings and photographs — all carefully preserved in albums — from the 2004 filming. "You can rent it, buy it or stream it."
"The Tournament," as the Amazon Prime Video blurb states, is "a gripping drama about the relationships that occur in this wonderful rural New England Town."
Even though Celico, the founder and artistic director of Stage Door Theater Company, said he knew plans were in the works to release the movie to Amazon, it wasn't until his daughter called him a few weeks before Christmas that he learned "The Tournament" was officially streaming.
"My daughter, Taylor, calls me and says, 'Dad, why didn't you tell me?'" Celico recounted with a laugh. "I said to her, 'Because I wanted to surprise you.'"
Celico, 71, the father of three and grandfather of four, said the rebirth of "The Tournament" began about a year ago when the film's producer, Nick Puccio — who also plays the role of Pasquale in the movie — called him from Naples, Fla., where he now makes his home.
"He told me that people were telling him that 'The Tournament' should be streaming," said Celico.
"He also said, 'We're getting older'," he added with a sidelong glance.
Puccio, an actor who has appeared in dozens of films and television shows throughout the years — including Martin Scorsese’s “Casino,” and the popular series "NYPD Blue" — helped come up with much of the funding for the "The Tournament."
"We shot the whole thing on film for $325 thousand dollars," said Celico. "It was a big deal. That's unheard of today."
"They didn't have digital back then," he said. "We shot it with Super 16-millimeter."
"And here we are 18 years later," he continued, "and I'm reflecting on the professionalism of the cast and crew."
Along with many locals — like Celico's brother, Bruce Celico, Leo Moroso from Reale's market, and the late David DeAngelis — the movie also features Vinny "Vinny Paz" Pazienza, the notorious Rhode Island boxer; Graziano DiMeo, who had a recurring role on “The Sopranos,” and Michael Mazzeo, a New York-based actor known for his work in "Billions," "Law & Order," "Girls" and for playing Marco Polo in a recent GEICO commercial. Most recently, Celico said, Mazzeo appeared alongside Rita Moreno in "Santa Bootcamp."
"It's a little piece of life in Westerly," said Celico about "The Tournament," noting that the film is based on his original stage play, "PA," which is loosely based on Celico's own family and the Oak Street neighborhood where he was born and raised.
The entire story of "PA," takes place at a kitchen table after Sunday morning Mass, he said. "It's based on eight Italian siblings drinking and dealing with Italian insecurities ... when all hell breaks loose."
Celico said he didn't intend for "The Tournament" — the film he once described as "a love story about a father, his son and bocce" — to be autobiographical.
Nor did Celico — who, as a young man, studied for the priesthood at Our Lady of Lasalette Seminary in Cheshire, Connecticut — initially know how to write the story that would become a movie until after he attended a weekend screenwriting seminar in Boston.
"I had no idea how to write a screenplay," said Celico. "I figured the only way was to teach myself."
"I've read everything on screenwriting you can imagine," he said. "Screenwriting is a completely different form of writing ... it's more visual."
"Filmmaking is a director's medium," he added. "Stage plays are an actor's medium."
Celico, who attended the creative writing program at Roger Williams College and directed his first play for the then college's Coffee House Theater, said he began writing plays around 1999 and has written more than 15 of them since.
One of the founding members of the Eugene O'Neill Local Playwrights' Festival at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Waterford, Celico served as director in residence for two years and has produced many plays in Westerly's Wilcox Park, including an adaption of "The Passion of the Christ" that drew thousands of people.
While he said he is feeling "a little overwhelmed ... but very pleased" about the re-release of "The Tournament," Celico said watching it again "has very much reconnected me with my past ... once again.
"Westerly is very much a character in the film," he said, listing the many locations and local people featured in "The Tournament." "It has so much to do with Westerly.
"There were so many people who were so supportive," he recalled. "So accommodating."
Celico smiled as he spoke about the scenes shot at Ritacco's Market on Oak Street, Reale's Market on High Street, the Bocce Club and in the DeCaro house on Pierce Street.
"It felt like we were in Calabria," Celico said with a laugh.
Several scenes were also shot in the Oak Street house where Celico was born.
"We shot scenes in my old bedroom," he said. "Eight hours in my bedroom ... it was a little surreal. It's like watching parts of your childhood."
Celico is the first-born of the five children of the late Mariano "V-8" Celico and Ruth Edgar Celico, who for many years owned and operated the former V8 & Ruth's Pizza House in Westerly.
"The Tournament," which proved a hit at the Rhode Island International Film Festival in 2006, won awards at festivals in New York and New Jersey and earned Celico a Best Director award at New York City's Urban Vestige Film and Art Festival in 2007.
Celico was also given a prized possession that sits in a corner of his kitchen to this day.
"It's my director's chair," he said with a smile, pointing to a green chair with his name embroidered in gold lettering. "It was given to me by the Bocce Association of Rhode Island," Celico said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.