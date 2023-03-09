WARWICK —Community College of Rhode Island was recently approved by the Council on Postsecondary Education to add four new certificate and degree programs to its list of academic programming.
The new programs are:
• Certificate in Court Reporting trains students to transcribe dictation using Case CATalyst Software and be proficient in grammar, punctuation, spelling, vocabulary, proofreading, and editing as well as medical and legal terminology.
• Certificate in Surgical Technician prepares students to become an entry-level surgical technician and play a vital role in delivering patient care before, during, and after surgical procedures.
• Certificate in Mental Health & Wellness allows students to earn 21 credits that can be used toward earning an associate degree in human services with a concentration in mental health, social work, gerontology, and substance abuse.
• Certificate in Case Manager students can apply the 20 total credits to earn certification toward a degree in human services.
For more information about the programs, visit ccri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.