NEWPORT — CCRI's Division of Workforce Partnerships, in partnership with the Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island, is now accepting applications for its 20-day free training program that looks to increase ocean literacy, provide basic marine manufacturing experience, and help students find career opportunities in both afloat and ashore career tracks.
Hands-on training will include marine systems, basic maritime electrical, diesel/gasoline engines, plumbing, hydraulics, carpentry, OSHA maritime, and rigging.
Graduates that complete the program will receive job placement assistance and can expect to begin careers as merchant mariners, boat builders, production workers, industrial painters, marine techs, marine electronics installers, shrink wrappers and wind maintenance techs.
The program, located in Newport, includes four weeks of training, full-time, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for a total of 20 days. Applications are due by Saturday, March 6; the programs begin Monday, March 8.
For more information, or to apply, visit ccri.edu/workforce/workforce/manufacturingtrades/Maritime.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.