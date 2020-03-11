WESTERLY — The former chairwoman of the Joint Committee on Plastics Utilization and Commerce is pushing members of the Town Council to establish a timeline that would put two ordinances proposing bans on balloons and styrofoam cups before the council for discussion.
Theresa A. Cavalier, who served as chair of the now-disbanded plastics committee, requested that the council set direct dates for discussion on each ordinance. The ordinances were recommended to members of the Town Council on March 18, 2019, along with the single-use bag ordinance that took effect on Jan. 1 and an ordinance that would have introduced proposed on-demand rules for restaurants using plastic straws.
"From a committee standpoint, from my personal standpoint, there are questions regarding when these (proposed) ordinances will be heard," Cavalier said during a public comment period on Monday night, calling for the council to add the items for discussion in the coming year.
Cavalier said that while whether to enact the ordinances is "entirely the council's decision," members of the plastics committee had served at the request of the council and members should be willing to hear the reason for proposed ordinances in a timely manner.
She proposed that the council consider adding the styrofoam ordinance discussion to a June agenda, adding that she would want to see the council then discuss the balloon ordinance in September.
Council President Christopher Duhamel said that while the ordinances remain "on the horizon," the ordinances are simply not the top priority facing councilors at the moment.
Duhamel noted that the board is slated to begin addressing the annual town budget in April, followed by joint committee efforts to build a comprehensive infrastructure plan for the community, as well as looking at school building project options.
"It's not that we can't walk and chew gum, but we want to give these issues proper review," Duhamel said.
The request from Cavalier came just one week after members of the council voted 5-1 against further consideration of the straws-on-demand policy for restaurants in Westerly.
During that meeting, Duhamel and several other council members expressed a desire to remain focused on the bag ordinance at the moment and to give the public time to adjust before introducing any new restrictions.
"I don't know about you, but I'm still getting use to carrying the reusable bags myself," Duhamel said. "There's a learning curve with all this, and we need to be fair to the businesses and the public."
Cavalier said that littering is a problem, and she doesn't trust the state to take action in a timely manner. She noted that it took four attempts to pass legislation regarding single-use bags, noting that the litter would continue to impact the community unless it is addressed at the local level.
She said she simply does not want the issue to fall off the council's plate.
"I feel a lot was left in limbo, that a lot is ambiguous at this point," she said. "We made our presentation last March 18," she said.
"I am asking for clarity on a timeline so that we can all move forward a little more clearly in the remaining year."
