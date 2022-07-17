Lois Antoch, of Westerly, snaps a photo of Knights of Columbus color guard prior to procession. Members of the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Committee pushed the statue of the Virgin Mary through the streets of Westerly in oppressive heat and humidity during the annual procession on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Hundreds walked through Westerly on Sunday morning to celebrate their heritage in the 94th Annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast procession. After a Catholic Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, the procession wound through the north end of town. Sunday’s celebration was capped off with fireworks at dusk at Cimalore Field with the Westerly Band. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
