WESTERLY — Property on Canal Street, long viewed by town officials as a potential solution to a parking shortage — real or perceived — is open for parking.
The lot at 14 Canal St., which has 118 spaces, opened Friday, interim Town Manager Shawn Lacey told the Town Council on Monday during its meeting. Officials have not yet determined whether the lot will be subject to time restrictions, so for now it is available for parking without limitations.
Town officials have discussed the 1.4-acre property, which is owned by utility company National Grid, as a potential site for parking for more than a decade. Last year the company completed an environmental remediation of the property, which has a long history of use for industrial purposes, including as a manufactured gas plant from about 1885 to the 1950s and as a propane storage and distribution facility from about 1964 to 1997. The remediation work included capping the property and preparing it for use as a parking lot.
Former Town Manager J. Mark Rooney announced that negotiations had broken down last winter, but the council asked Lacey, who started his interim position in September, to reengage with the company to determine if an agreement could be reached. On Monday, Town Council President Sharon Ahern said Lacey, who is also serving as police chief, succeeded in negotiating a good deal for the town.
"You should brag about it," Ahern told Lacey.
Under the lease agreement signed by Lacey and National Grid officials earlier this month, the town will be responsible for a payment of $30,000 per year through Jan. 31, 2027, and will have options to extend the lease three times, with the final lease period ending Jan. 31, 2042. The lease payment would increase to $31,500 per year for 2027-2032; $33,075 for 2032-2037; and $34,728 for 2037-2042.
The town is responsible for maintenance, repairs, insurance and the payment of utilities during the lease period.
The Royce Family Fund Inc. has agreed to split the cost of the lease and associated costs with the town. The fund has had a significant hand in helping to revive the downtown area through multiple efforts, including establishment of the Westerly Education Center, supporting the renovation and reopening of the United Theatre, and bringing the Savoy Bookshop and Cafe to the town.
Town officials are investigating whether additional lighting can be installed adjacent to the train bridge, which crosses Canal Street near the parking lot, Lacey said. The parking lot itself is already lighted.
