WESTERLY — A new effort to raise funds to pay for converting Sal Augeri Field and the quad, both at Westerly High School, to artificial turf has kicked off.
DRB and Associates, a Narragansett-based fundraising firm, is managing the campaign to raise $400,000 to $600,000 during the next seven to eight months. Officials estimate the total cost of turf at both fields at $2.5 million and plan to seek grant opportunities, evaluate and propose financing and capital investments to the town, and potentially do additional fundraising to reach the total cost, said Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, School Committee chairwoman.
The campaign, which was announced through a July 22 new release distributed by DRB and Associates, has the support and involvement of local leaders.
"I think a $400,000 to $600,000 goal is manageable. Westerly has a long history of strong athletics and providing synthetic turf seems like a natural addition to Augeri Field and the quad. I will be doing everything I can to help this campaign reach its goal,” said state Sen. Dennis Algiere, who is serving as honorary chairman of the campaign, in the news release.
Algiere is winding down his final term in office after announcing that he would not seek reelection in November. He is executive vice president and chief compliance officer at Washington Trust Co.
Town Manager Shawn Lacey is also lending a voice of support.
"This improvement will not only help our students but will improve the Westerly athletic complex for the entire community; it's an idea that is long overdue,” Lacey said in the news release.
Officials see artificial turf as the logical next piece after Augeri Field received new lights, bleachers, and repairs to the press box. Jamey Vetelino, Westerly High School's athletic director, said in the news release, "Transforming Augeri Field and the quad into synthetic turf is the final piece that will provide an athletic complex that the community of Westerly and our athletes deserve."
Chiaradio Bowdy and other town and school officials have tried for years to sell residents on the concept of artificial turf at the two fields after watching athletes struggle on Augeri Field's at-times uneven and barren playing surface. Poor drainage often causes water to pool up on the field.
Advocates have also said installing artificial turf at the two fields would provide more opportunities for the town's natural grass fields to recover from the wear and tear of several athletic seasons each year.
"I believe a fundraising campaign plays a critical role in a community improvement project such as this. Through fundraising we'll raise awareness and demonstrate diligence, teamwork and dedication to the betterment of the town of Westerly and Westerly Public Schools," Chiaradio Bowdy said in comments to The Sun.
In 2018, BSC Group of Glastonbury, Conn., a consultant hired by the town to develop a recreation master plan, recommended artificial turf at one or two fields in the town or the addition of two or three new natural grass fields to meet the demand for fields.
In 2014, voters rejected a proposal to spend $975,000 to install synthetic turf at Augeri Field at the high school. Conceptual plans for the school building project currently in the design stage included $4.1 million earmarked for artificial field at Augeri Field and the quad but the School Committee's Building Subcommittee later removed artificial turf from the plans following criticism and concerns about whether the overall building project would gain the approval of voters if it included funds for artificial turf.
DRB and Associates performed a feasibility study to determine the potential viability of a fundraising campaign for the fields in 2019. The firm was then selected in May, after undergoing a public bid process, to conduct the campaign. According to the firm's website it has been involved in campaigns that have raised more than $200 million. The firm's previous clients include universities, hospitals, national capital campaigns, churches, museums, high schools, and nonprofit agencies throughout the country.
For more information on the capital campaign contact fundraiser Dan Barry at dbarry@drbassociates.net or 401-996-1772.
