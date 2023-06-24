CHARLESTOWN — It was a quiet spring afternoon at the Ocean Community YMCA's Camp Watchaug, the storied 75-year-old summer camp nestled on 30 acres in the woods of Charlestown.
Unlike busy summer afternoons — when hundreds of children can be seen swimming, sailing, or frolicking in and around the 573-acre freshwater Watchaug Pond — there were just three people present on the deck of the camp's clubhouse: Three former campers with plenty of memories.
Timothy Babcock, Gerard "Gerry" Corneau and Steve Servidio — all former campers and camp staffers — had gathered to go over plans for the camp's upcoming 75th anniversary weekend. The three longtime friends are also members of the Camp Watchaug Alumni Association, and next month's gathering will mark the first major event planned by the group.
The celebration, scheduled for July 14 and 15, will include an evening reception and celebration on Friday night and a day long family picnic with outdoor activities the following day.
"We hope everybody and anybody will come back," said Babcock, 51, a senior development official for the University of Rhode Island Foundation. "We want to reconnect and reminisce."
"There are a lot of memories here," said Corneau, 65, of Ashaway, a licensed mental health counselor, who attended the camp for most of his childhood summers. "We hope others will come back to remember and support."
Part of the celebration will include "memorabilia from the ages," Corneau said, noting that committee members have started gathering items for a time capsule to be assembled during the anniversary weekend.
Corneau said part of that memorabilia will include a video he's creating, full of taped memories from former campers, including those of Babcock and Servidio.
As Corneau set up the video camera to capture the two men's memories, Babcock and Servidio walked to the shore of Watchaug Pond, chatting and reminiscing as they passed by gaga ball pits and other symbols of summer camp play.
"I lived here as a caretaker for two years," said Babcock. "Talk about beautiful sunsets."
"We planted this tree," Servidio said to Babcock with a smile as he stopped at a towering oak tree.
Servidio, 56, a social studies teacher at Westerly High School, was a camper for four summers and a camp counselor for 21 summers, "all through high school and college."
"This is sacred ground to me," said Babcock. "I think I was seven when I first came to camp here."
Later, as the three men sat down to share their stories for the commemorative video, and continued to share memories, the names of two men came up over and over again: John Coduri and Scott McLeod.
McLeod served as director of Camp Watchaug for 18 years and Coduri, who was camp director from 1975 to 1983, first visited camp as an Explorer Boy for three weeks in 1960.
"John Coduri," said Corneau. "I don't know if I would have made it to full adulthood without him."
"He taught us how to be adults," Corneau continued. "I love the guy."
"Role models for life," he added.
"We made so many friendships here," said Babcock, "and John Coduri and Scott McLeod are at the center of so many."
Westerly native John Barton Coduri, a longtime leader with both the local and national YMCA organizations, was inducted into the Camp Watchaug Alumni Hall of Fame in 2018.
He was also responsible for establishing the alumni association. In an email shared by his daughter, Jennifer Coduri Ross, Coduri said he approached the YMCA leadership about forming the association after observing the success of another local nonprofit.
"I had witnessed and been a member of the Boy Scouts' Camp Yawgoog Alumni Association," Coduri wrote. "That group has been responsible for significant capital improvements at Yawgoog and I thought, perhaps the same long-range plan would benefit Watchaug in the years ahead.
"The camp Watchaug Alumni Association exists to be a benefactor to Camp Watchaug, to preserve and promote the spirit and heritage of Watchaug among camp alumni, to provide a means for Watchaug alumni to stay in contact with each other, and to raise money for projects at camp," Coduri wrote. "The 75th anniversary of Camp Watchaug this summer marks the first major event planned by this committee.”
"My dad really put his complete heart in Camp Watchaug," said Coduri Ross during a recent phone interview about the camp, the 75th anniversary weekend plans, the alumni association, her father's involvement and her own.
"He had a real passion for it. He's a big champion of the alumni group," she said. "He laid the foundation to create a legacy that will outlive him.
"There's a lot of history here," said Coduri Ross who spend most of her childhood summers at Camp Watchaug, "one that spans generations. There's a whole generation of people really connected to my dad. Scott McLeod is one."
In an email, McCleod said he feels honored to have worked with so many quality people over the years, people committed to improving the lives of children and people who led by example.
"To this day, I consider it to be the most enjoyable and rewarding job I’ve ever had," said McLeod. "I have always considered the YMCA core values to be the heart of the association and believe that Camp Watchaug was, and is, the Y’s most valuable vehicle to promote and develop them.
"Campers who attend Camp Watchaug experience a tremendous opportunity to grow personally," he continued, "from learning respect and responsibility for themselves, their fellow campers, their staff, and, of course, mother nature, they learn independence in an environment that gives them just enough freedom to grow and learn.
"Campers also develop self-confidence by learning new skills and mastering old ones, and they learn to respect each individual for who they are. Many camp friendships last a lifetime.
"I am always humbled when I bump into a former camper and/or staff member and they express what a positive influence we had on them at Camp Watchaug," McLeod added. "I only hope that they know that they impacted us as much as we did them."
"I’ve always said that everyone at camp Watchaug grows as individuals," he wrote, "including staff."
McLeod said he's looking forward to watching Camp Watchaug continue to evolve in the coming years, and applauded "all those people who had a hand in the success of Camp Watchaug over the past 75 years."
When Timothy Ryan of Wallingford, Connecticut, and Misquamicut — the former publisher of The Westerly Sun — served on the board of directors of Ocean Community YMCA, he developed a soft spot for Camp Watchaug.
"They used to call me Camper Tim at the board meetings," Ryan said with a laugh during a recent telephone interview. "I have wonderful memories of that property and that beautiful body of water."
In this day and age, Ryan said, when too many children are glued to tablets, telephones and other electronic devices, offering them the opportunity to play outside is priceless.
"I always say let the kids play outside all day in the summer in nature's classroom," he said. "Let them play so hard they fall asleep outside.
"That's the beauty of Camp Watchaug. It's what made me fall in love in love with the place."
For more information about the Camp Watchaug 75th anniversary weekend, or the Camp Watchaug Alumni Association, email campwatchaugalumni@gmail.com.
