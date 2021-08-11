WESTERLY — Work to install a gated, steel enclosure around the Christopher Columbus statue in Wilcox Park started this week.
The 7-foot-tall enclosure is intended to protect the statue, which was made at the former Joseph Coduri Granite Co. from blue granite pulled out of a quarry in the town. Many communities throughout New England, including in Rhode Island and Connecticut, removed their Columbus statues after the monuments were criticized as being symbols of insensitivity and worse following the killing of George Floyd. The traditional portrayal of Columbus as a purely heroic figure roils those who say a fair assessment must also acknowledge atrocities he carried out against indigenous people in the Americas.
The 15-foot-tall monument was first unveiled in 1949. It now occupies a spot off the esplanade in Wilcox Park, across from Town Hall. It was originally in a different location in the park.
The gate on the new fence will likely be unlocked when the Westerly Library is open for visitors and locked when it is not, said Brigitte Hopkins, executive director of the library.
The statue has been targeted by both would-be and actual vandals during the last year. Last August, two women were arrested after they were found near the statue with bottles of red paint. In October, two teenagers were arrested after they were observed throwing rocks at the statue, and in July two other teenagers were arrested and charged with defacing a section of the statue by throwing eggs at it and using blue paint.
The board of trustees of the Memorial and Library Association, which manages the privately owned park and library, started studying the ownership of the statue following Floyd's death and the protests that followed. The board eventually voted "to take ownership of the statue" after town officials said they believed the statue was owned by the association and after members of the Town Council said they wanted the statue to remain in the park.
The council later voted to give the association $5,000 to be used toward the effort to better protect the statue. The council also approved Town Manager J. Mark Rooney's request to use the labor of Department of Public Works employees to perform some of the prep work to improve security around the statue.
The custom-made fence is being installed by Evans Welding of Westerly. The fence cost $52,000, according to Hopkins. The library association also approved the purchase of additional security cameras that have been installed. The cameras provide real-time coverage of the statue that is fed into the Westerly Police Department dispatch center. New lights near the statue brighten at night when the statue is approached.
In addition to approving the new security measures, the library board also decided to embark on a public education effort aimed at generating open discussions about Columbus and the statue, which some say is more of a tribute to the Italian craftsmen who carved it than it is to the explorer. Hopkins said the education series, which has included speakers and virtual community discussions, is scheduled to resume in the fall depending on restrictions that may be required due to the COVD-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.