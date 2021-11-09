WESTERLY — The challenges created by a global pandemic have created economic hardships throughout the nation, but Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee said on Tuesday at the United Theatre a high vaccination rate and multi-faceted response plan has positioned the state as a U.S. leader in economic recovery following the COVID-19 public health crisis.
With diligence and planning to create a vision and blueprint for the state to follow over the next decade, McKee and state cabinet members told residents that Rhode Island will not only be able to come out of the pandemic stronger than it went in, but could potentially become an example for the nation on economic recovery.
“With 92% of adults having received at least one shot and 83% already fully vaccinated, it has launched an ability for our state to reopen the economy and puts us in a position where we can begin to think about the long-term future of our state,” McKee said before a crowd of nearly 100 people at the United in downtown Westerly. “Rhode Island 2030 is a working document right now, but we will continue to hold these sessions to make sure we are addressing what is important to the residents of our state.”
McKee and about a dozen Cabinet and staff members came to the United on Tuesday evening to promote a draft of the Rhode Island 2030 plan and host a community conversation designed to garner feedback regarding the plan. The session was the fourth of five planned community conversations, at which time the draft will be updated and used strategically by state departments over the next decade.
He was joined by a host of top officials, including Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor, Deputy Executive Director of RIHousing James Comer, Deputy Director for Environmental Protection Terry Gray, Rhode Island Commerce Corporation President Jesse Saglio, Rhode Health Insurance Commissioner Patrick Tigue, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation Peter Alviti Jr. and Director of Administration James Thorsen.
Rhode Island 2030 is a draft long-term vision that was prepared in partnership with each of the state agencies over the past year after Matos and Pryor hosted a series of 13 virtual input sessions, each of which specifically sought to address a different topic from economic development and small business growth to health care.
Those in attendance were given an overview of the plan, which is available along with videos of each virtual session at ri2030.com, before each of the cabinet members broke into small groups to allow residents an opportunity to share their ideas in a small, more interpersonal setting. Those who were unable to attend or who wish to submit comments may also do so through the website.
Pryor, who led the meeting with topics presented by other cabinet members, told the audience that the 13 virtual sessions had helped identify areas of focus. The vision seeks to place priority on improving housing affordability and availability; addressing climate change; aiding small businesses; improving transportation and infrastructure; increasing health care access and affordability; and making sure the government is positioned to efficiently and effectively implement policy and necessary changes to succeed.
Alviti said that for the efforts to succeed, departments and state leaders will need to work together to develop an effective, all-encompassing transportation system that will better meet the needs of Rhode Island residents and businesses.
“This type of infrastructure is an essential part of economic growth. We want to provide a system that will be an economic driver for the state for years to come,” Alviti said.
The meeting didn’t come without some drama, however. Among those in attendance were a group of advocates and protesters seeking to better address homeless needs across the state. The group, which has been present at each of the community conversations, has pressed McKee to declare a state of emergency and assemble a task force “to better coordinate the state's response to the unprecedented numbers of Rhode Islanders homeless on the streets.”
When McKee left as residents were asked to share their ideas in smaller group settings, several of the advocates followed him out, demanding he take time to hear their concerns before then chanting as he pulled away.
“We’ve been at each of these meetings and you always run away,” one woman shouted before walking away after following McKee out the door.
Despite the momentary interruption, the discussion continued without further issue and members of the public were able to share several ideas that will be taken back to the state for review and possible implementation into a final plan.
Westerly Town Council member Caswell Cooke Jr. said the opportunity on Tuesday represented a show of support for the community and was an important step in securing a stable, prosperous future for Rhode Island and all residents.
“To be able to bring all of the cabinet members to town and to be able to have breakout sessions with our state leaders is an opportunity that doesn’t come every day,” Cooke said. “I’m hopeful that this will provide our residents with the chance to be heard and help shape the future for our state.”
