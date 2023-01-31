HOPKINTON — A hearing on the proposed Brushy Brook residential development will resume this evening as developers look to convince members of the Planning Board that the project would not impact water availability and reserves in the region.
The Planning Board had continued a hearing last month on the preliminary plan for a comprehensive housing development that would result in the construction of 140 homes. The proposal would call for phased construction on the 365-acre parcel, located north of Dye Hill Road and west of Skunk Hill Road.
If the project is to have any hope of passing, however, Attorney William Landry and Northeast Water Solutions President Robert Ferrari will need to answer the Planning Board members' questions regarding their plans for the public water system, road liabilities and more.
“There is a long way to go to get this plan out in the open, and we need a solid plan that we can take back to the public,” Chairman Ron Prellwitz told the two, who represent the developers, during a January meeting. “You are the sales people on this, and you are supposed to sell us on facts for why this is good for the community and the state of Rhode Island.”
The proposal marks a return to the original plans for the site, which were first developed in 2009 but were shelved soon after due to a combination of community concerns and the desire to consider solar development. The solar proposal was ultimately rejected by the Hopkinton Town Council last summer after several efforts to gain approval, and the developers once again focused on the housing plans that had received preliminary approvals, with certain conditions, over a decade ago.
The big concern, Landry told members of the Planning Board last meeting, remains where and how many wells would be used to provide water for the new homes.
“We have had a lot of conceptual analysis and geology that led us at the master plan stage to identify a particular area on the plan as the likely area for a well field,” Landry said. “We will have to have final state permits for water based on scientifically drilled wells and we will not proceed to a final plan until that is in place.”
The project still remains a concern to residents, who expressed frustrations last month that the developers have carried on for more than a decade with grand ideas on how to use the land.
“This has been going on for 13 years. The project is painfully close to (approval) and it is painfully on top of us,” said Dye Hill Road resident Jeanne Aharonian.
Ferrari said that although preliminary plans did call for reduced wells, since he joined the project team in May 2022 efficiency studies have shown more of an ability to tap into groundwaters in a different section of the site.
The hearing is scheduled to continue tonight at 7 p.m. at Hopkinton Town Hall. The meeting is hybrid, and those unable to attend may join online through zoom using the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88928013909?pwd=MUpEVlBBdkpUSCs1ZlhXNUtNcCt5Zz09. The Webinar ID is 889 2801 3909, the participant ID is 268809, and the passcode is 909288.
