WESTERLY — A survey of village residents will be used in an effort to secure federal grants for parts of Bradford.
About 210 residents of the historic district section of the village were selected to receive the 14-question survey, which must be completed and placed in the mail by Friday. A similar survey was conducted in the fall, but state officials who administer the federal Community Development Block Grant program said additional respondents were necessary. Town officials selected the historic district section of the village, from the Church Street area to the Pawcatuck River, as a potential service area that can be served by the CDBG program. The program makes funds available annually for road and infrastructure projects. Social service agencies, qualified organizations, and job development programs are also potential grant recipients and projects. Criteria including income and age are used to determine eligibility.
"CDBG grants have been utilized by the town in the past on a number of road and building improvement projects and are very beneficial to the town, as they provided much needed funding to improve infrastructure. This greatly reduces the tax burden on the residents," said Lisa Pellegrini, director of the municipal Development Services Department.
The Town Council's CDBG Subcommittee, which works with staff in Pellegrini's office to help determine potential grant recipients, authorized the survey. The grants are particularly useful because they allow for 10% percent of approved funds to be used toward the pay of staff who administer the grants, Pellegrini said.
William Aiello, a Bradford resident and former town councilor, said the subcommittee asked to have Bradford included as a potential CDBG recipient during his first term on the council. Aiello completed his second term following the November election.
"I started wondering and found out what the eligibility criteria was, and said 'Well, why not Bradford?" Aiello said.
After officials learned that the entirety of the Bradford area did not meet the criteria of the program, Aiello said a decision was made to limit the potential service area to the historic district.
Survey responses will supplement census data, Pellegrini said. The survey respondents are being granted anonymity.
The survey asks questions about income, family members' ages, and education level. The survey also asks respondents their opinion on the condition of roads, sidewalks and drainage systems in their neighborhoods, and recreation opportunities. Questions also focus on the types of businesses and services residents would like to see in the community; satisfaction with overall quality of life; and whether residents believe town officials do enough to inform village residents of municipal services, community events, and important public meetings. Aiello said some of the questions are outside the scope of information usually need for CDBG applications and were asked for other potential grant applications.
