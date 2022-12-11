WESTERLY — Supporters of reusing the former Bradford Elementary School say the town needlessly rushed to tear down the building and claim Westerly might have broken state law in doing so.
Town Council President Edward Morrone said when it meets tonight, the new council plans to review a timeline of activity from when the town took the property over to the present, including the razing of the school.
But there’s no intent to take action, he said.
“We can’t turn back the clock,” Morrone said. “The prior council sealed the fate of that site.”
It was a 5-2 vote in September in which the former council authorized the demolition, despite impassioned pleas at the time to save it. Those voting in favor said their decision was based on a variety of factors, including cost, health concerns and state requirements.
As recently as two weeks ago, Councilor Bill Aiello tried unsuccessfully to get the council to vote on an emergency order to halt demolition, which he said had started hours before the new council took office. New councilors said they could not vote on the matter one way or the other without information about it before them.
Bilray Corp., of Johnston, was on site last week with heavy equipment to take down the structure.
Those who wanted to see the town keep the building standing and have it repurposed for other uses vented their anger at the town this week.
“I’m very disappointed with how the town has handled the disposition of the former Bradford School building without any obvious effort to repurpose it as we have suggested in both formal letters and citizens comments during several town council meetings,” Greater Bradford Community Development Association President Daniel King told The Sun.
King said he would defer to the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission for any further action regarding the demolition.
He also referred to a Nov. 23 letter from the commission to the town from commission Interim Executive Director Jeffrey D. Emidy.
Emidy said the town hadn’t responded when he asked Nov. 1 what factors led to the school closing in 2017 and whether there was any chance the building would be needed for future classroom use.
“The town should cease and desist any demolition that affects the main block of the former Bradford Elementary School until consultation with RIHPHC is concluded,” Emidy wrote. “I reiterate from my 1 November letter that, based on the information that we have reviewed, it appears that all alternatives to the demolition of the school have not been exhausted.”
He went on to say that demolition of the main block of the school would be in violation of state law.
Emidy cited a section of the law that says a municipality “shall not undertake, fund, or license any activity which will encroach upon, damage, or destroy, physically, visually, or environmentally, any site, building, place, landmark, or area included in the state register without first obtaining the advice of the historical preservation and heritage commission.”
Further, the law says that “Advisories rendered by the commission on any proposed activity affecting an item on the state register shall be followed unless there are compelling reasons for not doing so. In these cases, a statement of the reasons, together with a copy of the commission's advisory, shall be submitted to the governor for final determination.”
Aiello said that while he’s not an attorney, it appears the town didn’t follow law or proper procedure in this case.
“While the cease-and-desist letter wasn’t from a judge, the expectation was clear,” he said.
With the building demolished, talk has also turned to how the land will be used in the future.
In an effort to slow demolition and/or sale of the property, Bradford residents approached the council earlier this year after uncovering documents that showed a $57,000 grant accepted by the town in the 1980s that required the site be used for recreational purposes.
“Restoring the public recreational area is absolutely necessary for the town to become compliant and is essential for the health and wellness of residents and the public in general,” Aiello said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.