WESTERLY — Residents of Bradford are continuing to advocate for the Town Council to reverse its decision to sell the former Bradford Elementary School building.
A few residents of the village spoke during a council meeting Monday and others showed their dissatisfaction with the council's plans by sitting in the audience. At the end of the night, the council conducted a private discussion related to selling the property, but took no action.
William Aiello, a Bradford resident and former member of the council, reviewed several items that he said town officials would have to study before selling the property, including prior use of federal funds from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund for the property and its status as a contributing building in the Bradford Historic District.
Aiello, who has led the push for the town to keep the Bradford School building, asked the council to consider the future.
"You need to plan ahead with a long-term vision," Aiello said.
Shannon Long, a resident of Bradford, also urged the council to retain the building and property, which stopped being used as a school following the conclusion of the 2016-17 school year. She fondly recalled her daughter's time as a student at the school and said the building has been a welcome spot for children to gather since it closed as a school. In recent years the town's Recreation Department and private organizations have offered sports and other programming in the building.
"Sometimes in this town we are very impulsive. We think money first, not children first," said Long, who works as a school teacher in a different district.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. said officials plan to move the Recreation Department programs to the former Tower Street Elementary School building. The Tower Street building is currently being leased by the Royce Family Fund Inc., which has committed to facilitating a public conversation of potential uses for the building. Officials with the fund have also discussed partial use of the Tower Street facility by the Westerly Education Center and have not ruled out potential use of some of the property for housing.
As the town's population of school-aged children shrinks, Cooke said schools have been and will continue to be closed. When schools close, the council is then faced with the question of what to do with the buildings, which all require funding to keep from deteriorating, he said. "There comes a time when you have to decide, can the town afford to do that," Cooke said.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno said the council will exercise care if it receives offers on the Bradford property.
"It is not just the highest offer but what impact are we going to have for our community. What benefit is there going to be there for that part of our community," Giorno said.
Councilor Philip Overton offered a similar view.
"I can pledge to you that I will not vote for anything to go there that will not enhance the community and that you won't like. I want that area of Bradford to be vibrant and something for the citizens of Westerly and Bradford to be proud of," Overton said.
In response to a request for an advisory opinion from the council, the Planning Board in April determined that the Bradford School building was not unsuitable for public use and asked the council not to sell the property. The board also said it needed additional information before it could determine the best use of the property.
In March, the council voted unanimously to have Town Manager Shawn Lacey market the property for sale.
On Monday, Council President Sharon Ahern asked Lacey to explain the difference between the Bradford School building's assessed value of $3.6 million and the $750,000 price it is being marketed for through a real estate broker. Lacey said the $3.6 million figure considers the potential cost the town would face if the building had to be replaced for use as a school.
