WESTERLY — Al Clemence was at work in his Federal Aviation Administration office in Garden City, N.Y, which offered an unobstructed view of Manhattan, on the morning of Sept. 11, 2011.
Clemence, a Bradford resident who has served on the Planning Board and held positions with the Bradford Fire District, recalled the events of the day during a recent interview and in an essay published Friday in The Sun. The FAA's regional office in Garden City was responsible for investigating incidents and accidents that occurred in the airspace over Manhattan.
"The memories of that day are very clear to me. Up until noontime when we determined it was a terrorist act and not an accident and then all the normal activities that we were doing were terminated," Clemence said.
The office dispatched a rapid response team to the World Trade Center. Members of the team, which did not include Clemence, arrived at the complex at around the time first responders did. Members of the team lent their radios to police officers whose radio communication was disrupted when the planes hit the towers.
In the early minutes after the first tower was struck, Clemence recalled, a theory developed in his office that a small plane had crashed into the building. The theory, Clemence said, seemed implausible because the tower was struck several floors under the top of the building. Eventually, the horrifying facts would become clear.
Clemence had planned to fly to Miami later in the day for a routine scheduled evaluation of a pilot who was in the running to become a captain for North American Airlines. He arrived at JFK Airport, where he could see plumes of smoke from the Twin Towers. Inside the dispatch office at JFK, Clemence was informed that all air activity had been terminated and that he should go home. By then the towers had both collapsed.
"I walked out of the dispatch center and the towers were gone. They just weren't there," Clemence said.
Clemence headed for the bridges out of the city en route to his Connecticut home, where he lived at the time. He tried to get to the Throgs Neck Bridge, but the route was clogged with others trying desperately to leave the city. He made his way to the Bronx–Whitestone Bridge but was stopped by police officers, who explained that the bridge was closed due to the attack on the towers.
"I headed out for home where I lived in Connecticut and you couldn't get to the bridges. People were driving on the sidewalks, going the wrong way on the roads, it was just complete confusion," Clemence said.
The next option, Clemence said, was to look for a ferry. He was deterred by a long line at his first choice, but managed to be the last vehicle and person allowed on an Orient Point ferry to New London. While on the ferry, Clemence learned that ferries from Orient Point had been providing cover for submarines that were activated as part of the country's military response to the attacks. From New London, Clemence made it home, more than six hours after he started trying to get out of New York.
In the weeks that followed the attacks, Clemence was assigned to a dispatch center in White Plains, N.Y., where he helped monitor and enforce the no-fly order that had been implemented. When the order was lifted, he resumed his work as an inspector flying with crews out of New York.
"There were some pretty skittish pilots flying around for a while ... understandably, because nobody knew exactly how severe and pervasive the threat would be," Clemence said.
From strictly a work perspective, Clemence said, he tried to look at 9/11 and the residual effects as one of the many challenges that face the aviation industry on a daily basis.
"I was just one of all kinds of people that were there. My job just happened to be closer to aviation than most," Clemence said.
Another Westerly family's 9/11 experience was sad and tragic. Aggie Duhamel, the wife of Town Councilor Christopher Duhamel, lost her brother, John T. McErlean Jr., who died in in the Trade Center's north tower. He worked for Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial services firm that was decimated in the attacks. Housed in the very upper reaches of the north tower, with commanding views that spanned three states, Cantor Fitzgerald lost the largest number of people in the attack — 658.
Christopher Duhamel will share his memories of 9/11 and his brother-in-law, who died at the age of 39, this morning during an observance that is expected to start at around 10 a.m. in front of Town Hall.
