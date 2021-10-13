WESTERLY — The new owners of the former Bradford Dyeing Association property will likely seek a tax abatement from the town, a lawyer told the Town Council recently.
John Dorsey, a lawyer appointed by a Superior Court judge to serve as special master in the mill property receivership case, told the Town Council during its Sept. 27 meeting that Rockingham Estate LLC, a Pawtucket-based company, would likely seek a tax stabilization agreement from the town as it works to develop the property. State law permits municipalities to completely or partially waive real and personal property taxes for up to 20 years. Municipalities can seek partial reimbursement of the taxes from the state Commerce Corporation.
"It was anticipated as part of this overall redevelopment process that at some point the buyer would approach the council due to the overall development costs and the fact they are dealing with the lagoons and make a request for a tax stabilization agreement," Dorsey said.
The lagoons, which were used in the industrial dye process, were segregated from the other parts of the property and initially not sold to the company as Dorsey and town officials sought grant funding to conduct an environmental remediation of the lagoons. A grant application was denied and Dorsey told the council he will likely seek permission from the judge to transfer ownership of the lagoons portion of the property to Rockingham Estate LLC, which would make the company responsible for the remediation.
A Superior Court judge authorized the sale of the property to Rockingham Estate LLC in 2019, about one year after the town petitioned the property into receivership. Dorsey requested the sale to the company after conducting a marketing and bid-soliciting effort in search of potential buyers. The company was formed about one month before the sale.
Rebecca and Garfield Spencer, the principals of Rockingham Estate LLC, have prior involvement with mill redevelopment efforts in both Rhode Island and Connecticut.
According to Dorsey's update to the council, Rockingham has removed materials containing asbestos from the mill and also removed barrels filled with fuel oil and other substances used in the dyeing process that were left behind by the previous owner.
Dorsey said the company has also engaged the services of an engineer to assist with "pre-development planning." The process has taken longer than expected and the company "has moved on to a new engineer," Dorsey said.
"They are continuing to invest in the property and they are making progress," Dorsey said.
The pre-development work is needed before the company can develop plans to submit to the Planning Board, Dorsey said. The company will likely seek a tax agreement at about the same time it appears before the Planning Board, he said.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel asked whether the company had secured approval from the state Department of Environmental Management for a new septic disposal system.
"I don't think so. That is one of the items they are working with the consultant on," Dorsey said.
Difficulty in gaining approval for a new septic system was one of the challenges the former owner faced.
In 2018 the town petitioned a Superior Court judge to place the property into receivership, a court proceeding that is similar to bankruptcy, after the former owner, BPF Realty LLC, struggled for years to pay local, state and federal taxes and other bills. Rockingham Estate is owned by Garfield and Rebecca Spencer. The couple is involved with redevelopment of former mill sites in Pawtucket and in Connecticut.
Dorsey is also special master in the Potter Hill Mill receivership case.
