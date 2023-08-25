WESTERLY — The Bradford Citizens Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 23, with food, music, and raffles as well as citations from the state and local officials. The club was created in 1923 in the basement of a home on Church Street and, in 1953, moved to its current location at 124 Woody Hill Road.
Although it is a member-based organization, the nonprofit club has held many events for the community with open houses, live music/food and family fun days, as well as the annual breakfast with Santa. It has also been used as a location for voting in elections.
The club supports many local causes, including fundraisers for organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Project and Operation Stand Down.
For tickets to the anniversary celebration or more information about the club, call 401-377-2888.
