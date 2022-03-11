Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds Washington County will receive a $250,000 grant from the Rhode Island Foundation to be used to improve children's behavioral health services in four South County communities: Bradford, Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton.
Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds Washington County, one of 15 state-designated Health Equity Zones, will use the grant to hire youth organizers to work in the four area communities. Each location already has a community health worker who will work with the youth organizers to connect young residents with appropriate behavioral health, social service and school supports.
“These communities face significantly more medical, behavioral health, educational and socio-economic challenges than most of South County,” said Sue Orban, director of Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds. “There is a growing body of literature that suggests when youth are engaged and have a seat at the decision-making table, they present innovative and effective solutions.”
For more information, visit bodiesminds.org.
