In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Narragansett Council of Boy Scouts found a way to uphold the Scouts' motto of “be prepared.”
When the council's 25th annual Distinguished Citizens Award Luncheon and Gala — the group's main fundraiser — was canceled because of the virus, it pivoted to a digital platform to raise the funds they needed.
The event, which is held annually to honor two community leaders who exemplify what Scouting means and to raise money to fund low-income and disadvantaged youth in southeastern New England, has raised in upwards of $6 million since its inception. The money has given over 20,000 youth in the region a chance to learn the Scouting ways and be part of an organization that brings people together, unifies communities and helps creates confident, loyal, respectful young people.
The ability to solve problems has always been high on the priority list for Boy Scouts, and remaining flexible at all times and in all situations is part of what they are all about. When COVID-19 hit and derailed plans for the luncheon, usually held in June, the Scouts regrouped and moved forward with a digital solution.
Yoni Sunshine, development director for the council for the past three years, explained that the gala event got bumped from June to October and then to December. Instead of waiting it out to see where things were this winter, the council decided to hold the fundraiser over Zoom, and instead of recognizing two individuals (who will be recognized next year), the event honored the essential health care workers throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, as well as the more than 30 corporate sponsors who made generous donations to support Scouting.
“The Distinguished Citizens Awards Celebration was a special event honoring the bravery and compassion of our local essential health care workers,” said Narragansett Council CEO Tim McCandless. “Our health care workers have taught the over 12,000 Scouts in the region the importance of fighting for your neighbor in their time of need.”
“This is our largest fundraiser and we couldn’t risk not holding it,” said Sunshine.
The Zoom event was held on July 23, and in total, counting the money raised that day coupled with monies that came in after the event, raised $200,000 for the Narragansett Council.
The funds will be used to help in a variety of ways. This summer, a portion of the money was used to fund virtual merit badge courses (182 different courses are offered), Virtual Summer Camp (the brand new Scouting streaming service called the Yawgoog Network has nearly 1,000 Scouts participating in weekly virtual activities), at-home adventures (a new award designed to promote character, citizenship and leadership), and Cooped-Up Campfires (a fun opportunity for fellowship featuring songs, skits, and messages from area leaders, such as State Rep. Joe Kennedy, University of Rhode Island men’s basketball coach David Cox and Miss Massachusetts Lyndsey Littlefield).
According to Sunshine, it costs approximately $228 to support one Scout for an entire year. One of those Scouts, J.J. Holland of Troop 239, was part of the digital presentation that the 500 attendees of the event saw. He explained how being able to participate in the Scouting program has been a positive part of his life.
“I’ve been scouting now for three years and I have learned a lot about science through the program. My dream job is to be an engineer, so I am excited I get to learn so much about this through Scouting,” said J.J. “I am honored to call myself a Scout. It is one of my best accomplishments."
J.J.’s mother, April Holland, said she is grateful for all Scouting has done for her son and her daughter, who is also signed up.
“I love that they are experiencing and enjoying camping the way I did when I was young, and J.J. is very excited about all the STEM programs he gets to learn about. Thank you, Boy Scouts, for all you do.”
But scouting doesn’t stop with the kids it helps and teaches. This year, as part of the digital luncheon event, the Scouts brought 600 "s’mores" care packages to Rhode Island Hospital, another 200 to Kent Hospital and 50 to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Mass. In addition, they held gratitude parades as a way to give back and say thank you to health care workers during the difficult time.
“The idea for the s’mores care packages came about because Boy Scouts and camping are synonymous, and so are s’mores and camping,” explained Jacob Scearbo, a spokesperson for the Narragansett Council of Boy Scouts.
“I didn’t get to sample any of the care packages, which was kind of a bummer, but they looked great and the workers really appreciated them,” said Scearbo.
"Our annual fundraiser is an important one, because it is the largest fundraiser of the year, and I am glad to see it was successful under the circumstances," he added. "We still had the support of a lot of businesses, and we are very grateful for all the funds we raised. Hopefully, we will be able to hold our event in person again next year."
For more information about the Narragansett Council of Boy Scouts, go to www.BeAScout.org.
