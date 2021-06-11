WESTERLY — The members of the Westerly High School Class of 2021 were praised for persevering through a senior year marred by a global pandemic that wiped out all sense of normalcy during commencement exercises conducted Friday at Salvatore J. Augeri Field.
The fact that the graduation ceremony could be conducted as an in-person event, with a mostly maskless audience, on the field where it is traditionally held stood as testimony to the promise of vaccines and a welcome return to familiar touchstones.
"What an absolute honor and thrill it is to be here tonight, to be able to actually see all these smiling faces, to be back on Augeri Field where we belong, and to be together to honor and celebrate the classiest of classes, the COVID class of 2021; a class like no other before it and one that has endured what we hope to never see again," said Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau.
Rather than simply "bouncing back" from the effects of COVID-19, Garceau asked the 182 member class and audience to consider using the experience of getting through the pandemic to "bounce forward."
"To come out of this better and stronger. To come out of this maybe a bit more empathetic, more adaptive, more flexible, more nimble, and more confident in our ability to get back up than we were before the pandemic," Garceau said.
Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin said the Class of 2021 waited patiently for life and the school to return to normal, "but it never did." Instead there was remote learning, quarantines, face masks, shortened school days, and assigned walking routes for getting through campus.
"It was far from traditional. But you should be proud of yourselves. This was not easy for any of us, especially you. We are proud of you and your stamina. We are proud of your ability to navigate these obstacles and are thrilled to see you sitting here today," Hobin said.
As they set out into the world for the next chapter of their lives, Hobin asked each class member to be determined, happy, resilient, humble, open minded, and mindful.
"Look up at the world, not down at a phone, enjoy your surroundings and experiences. Each moment is a gift. Unwrap that present carefully, thoughtfully and with enjoyment and wonder," Hobin said.
Another quality is needed too, he said: "Be the person who helps a neighbor, cooks a meal for someone who is not well, visits family and friends on a regular basis. Kindness pulls people up when they are down, kindness is the least expensive component of social change. Martin Luther King was correct, 'Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that.' Never forget that kindness is free," Hobin said.
The reshuffling of everyday life by the pandemic forced many to rely more heavily on each other, said Madison O'Neil, the class valedictorian.
"This past year has been abnormally difficult for all of us and it has given us the unique opportunity to become closer to our friends and family," she said. "We have relied on these people to get through the immense difficulties of isolation, mask-wearing, and the countless canceled events that we as a community had to face, which is why I feel it is so much harder for me to comprehend leaving my old life, my little cocoon."
Graduating high school is "no easy feat", O'Neil said, and heading down a new life path is also daunting.
"However I have come to an important realization over the past few weeks. I’m allowed to be scared, and so are all of you," she told her classmates. "I’m allowed to be scared not to wake up in my childhood home each morning. I'm allowed to be scared of entering my new campus alone without the presence of my friends. I’m allowed to be scared of entering new and difficult college-level courses.
"But even with this fear surrounding me, I am still eager to begin," O'Neil said.
Courage, O'Neil reminded her classmates, is not the absence of fear but instead the willingness and ability to advance through it.
Hard work and an ability to learn from one's mistakes will dictate success, said Jessica Burke, the class salutatorian.
"I know that every one of us will be successful because I’ve seen how hard each of us works for what we want. We’ve overcome obstacles that no other class has had to, and we haven’t let ourselves give up on our goals. In terms of preparation, we’ve received the best from all of the teachers and staff who have helped us from elementary school until now," Burke said.
Adam Gilman, president of the Class of 2021, spoke glowingly of his parents and grandparents and expressed admiration for his classmates.
"You did it. Not only did you do it, but you did it better than anyone else before. You thought it, and you made it all happen, all of your hard work and effort this year has paid off and your acts of perseverance and adaptation are awe-inspiring," Gilman said.
Cynthia D. Sculco and her husband, Dr. Thomas P. Sculco, delivered the keynote address. The Sculcos, both Westerly High School alumni, have homes in Manhattan and Westerly, but, as Dr. Sculco put it, "our hearts are here."
Dr. Sculco is a practicing hip and knee surgeon and director of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Complex Joint Reconstruction Center at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Cynthia Sculco received a degree in nursing from the University of Rhode Island and subsequently her doctorate from Columbia University Teachers College. She currently serves as an adjunct associate professor at New York University.
"It is interesting and appropriate, I have often thought, that this evening is called a commencement — the start of something, and not a conclusion," Cynthia Sculco said. "For this graduation platform provides a limb from which you can take flight. The horizon is boundless. See it that way. And know that there are endless opportunities for whatever you may choose to do."
Donations the Sculcos made in recent years helped the school establish innovative programs and provided some of the technology the school relied on heavily during the distance learning sessions forced on the district by the pandemic, Hobin said.
Emma Keegan, the Class of 2021 class secretary, presented the class gift — an engraved, framed collection of each class member's photo, and a banner to welcome the next group of freshmen, the Class of 2025.
Kenneth Olsen, a member of the Class of 1971, addressed the Class of 2021, and said details on his class' gift would be forthcoming.
Michael Mancini, a member of the Class of 2021 and a nationally recognized scholastic musician, performed a rich and stirring rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" on alto saxophone.
