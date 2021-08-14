WESTERLY — Randy Kitano drove to Westerly from his home in Bristol, Conn., Friday afternoon and, despite the long drive and blistering August heat, he sat alongside his bandmates in the second floor of the Westerly Armory, ready to chat.
Like the others gathered with him, Kitano, a trumpet player, is a loyal member of the Westerly Band, a group founded in 1852 that proudly claims the title of the oldest non-military musical organization in continuous service in the United States.
On this warm afternoon, the musicians were gathered in the band room to discuss a brand new initiative — the Westerly Prep Band.
The prep band, explained band director Alison Patton, was created for people who play or have played band instruments but who don't feel quite ready to join the regular band.
"Sometimes we lose people who join but then don't feel ready to play with the full band," said Patton, "and sometimes we have people who played an instrument thirty years ago and feel they need to relearn or brush up their skills."
Several members of the full band — including most of the musicians gathered in the band room — plan to join the rehearsals and play along with the prep band, Patton said, to help make new members feel comfortable and answer any questions.
Initially, she said, the music will be easier than what the big band plays. All members will be welcomed into the Westerly Band whenever they feel ready, Patton added, "but without pressure."
Nate Lauder of Westerly, who plays the tuba, said the band had a prep band years ago and it inspired him to join the full band.
"It's how I learned to play," said Lauder, who has been a member of the band for the last 15 years. "It's because of that experience that I play here."
"And he plays with several other bands now too," Patton pointed out.
"I've met people I never would have met if it weren't for this band," added Lauder, who also plays in the Wakefield band.
"Alison sat next to me and helped me," said Kitano, a Denver native who lived in nearby Groton when he first joined the Westerly Band. Kitano played in the U.S. Navy Band for four years.
"He has some pedigree," said Alan Leadbetter, a retired physician who plays the flute.
"Well, I heard an interesting thing," said Patton, looking toward Leadbetter with a smile. "I heard that a lot of people who major in music get into medical school."
"I didn't major in music," said Leadbetter, "but I did play all through college."
Christy Eiva, a clarinet player from Ashaway who also serves as the secretary of the band, which is now in its 157th year, said she joined the band between training bands, but had the good fortune to sit next to longtime member Hope Benn.
"Hope basically showed me everything," said Eiva with a smile.
"Actually, there was a training band of some type about fifty years ago," said Roy Clark, who serves as president of the band and plays the clarinet.
Rebecca Burns, a flute player who teaches theater at Chariho High School, has been playing with the band for 14 years. She joined following a joint concert with the Westerly Band and the high school band.
"That reminds me," said Patton, "we should mention Wednesday's concert."
The Westerly Band, she said, will perform Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. at the bandstand in Wilcox Park.
"I'm telling people to bring a lawn chair or a blanket and a picnic and join us for an old-fashioned summer evening picnic and concert," said Patton.
"It'll be a pops concert," said Clark.
"Yes," added Patton, "We'll play some old favorites like 'The Battle Hymn of the Republic.'"
"And some sea chanteys and 'My Favorite Things,'" added Eiva.
Understandably, the band is eager to play following a pandemic year when they had "zero concerts," Patton said, and no rehearsals.
Once they were able to gather again, she said, the faithful members "sprung right back."
The Prep Band of the Westerly Band will start practices in September and will meet on Wednesdays from 6:30-7:15 p.m. in the band room at the Westerly Armory. Patton said anyone interested in joining is urged to send email to westerlyband@yahoo.com or find the Westerly Band page or group on Facebook.
