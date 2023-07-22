WESTERLY — Booklovers and fans of Savoy Bookshop & Café shared their sadness, surprise and disappointment Friday afternoon — on social media, via text, on the phone and in the street — as news spread through Westerly that the store that's served as an anchor for downtown Westerly for the last seven years will close permanently on Friday.
Earlier in the day, bookshop owner Annie Philbrick sent a newsletter to customers — which was then shared on social media and on the bookshop's website — announcing that it was "with great sadness that I announce the closure of Savoy Bookshop & Café in Westerly, effective July 28, 2023."
"It's a crushing blow to the town," said Mark Lapriore, who owns Westerly Camera & Darkroom, a shop, gallery and community space across the street on Canal Street, along with his wife, Dee Dee Taylor.
The bookstore was instrumental in their decision to move to Westerly and to open a shop "directly across the street," he said. "We would stop there every time we came to town."
Savoy "played a huge part" in "our earliest days in Westerly," Lapriore said, noting that Savoy staffers were among "the very first friends we made here."
"We'll miss looking out at the beautiful, bustling bookstore across the way," he said.
"Devastating news," posted Shannock author Betty Thayer Cotter on Facebook soon after the news was announced, "Savoy was my favorite place in Westerly."
"Heard some amazing authors speak there," Cotter continued, "Gabriel Tallent, Thomas Christopher Greene, Stewart O’Nan and of course Westerly’s own Carla Panciera."
"I always thought Savoy had the best book selection anywhere," Cotter added. "This is a huge blow to downtown Westerly."
"So sorry to hear this, Annie," posted Panciera, who recently read from her new book, "Barnflower: A Rhode Island Farm Memoir" at Savoy. "Thanks for all you’ve done to keep such an important business afloat. And a personal thank you for all you do to support local writers."
"Savoy Bookshop & Café has been an important part of downtown Westerly for the past seven years," Philbrick wrote in her announcement. "I have watched this town grow and change in ways I could never have anticipated when we first opened. Together with the store’s staff, I have had the privilege of getting to know and serve thousands of customers, many of whom are considered regulars and friends."
"I am incredibly grateful to each and every one of you for your support through the years, and especially during the pandemic," she said. "Your loyalty kept us going."
"As many of you will understand, running a small business comes with many challenges. While the managers and staff have met many of those challenges head on, we’ve come to realize that determination does not always guarantee success, no matter how great the effort," the announcement said. "After a lengthy review of the business’ finances, I have reached the conclusion that the store is no longer viable."
"Savoy continues to run a deficit year after year due to thin margins, fierce online competition," Philbrick said, "and increasing costs on nearly all fronts. These factors have become insurmountable hurdles for this business. It’s a frustrating and unfortunate reality that many independent bookstores face."
"For the sake of transparency, employees have been given advance notice of the closure and will be given severance pay," she added. "Though it breaks my heart to share this news, the time has come to move on to the next chapter."
"We understand this news stirs up many emotions and we ask that you please be respectful of staff in the coming days," she concluded, "Thank you, again, for your support and understanding."
Savoy will remain open through July 28, and hours will be posted on the bookshop's website and social media accounts, the announcement said. All store merchandise will be discounted by 20 percent.
Savoy's sister book stories, Bank Square Books in Mystic and Title IX: A Bookstore in New London, will remain open.
"This is sad news for our downtown," said Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey on WBLQ radio Saturday morning as he and the show's host, Betty-Jo Cugini, discussed the news. "Sad news for Westerly."
