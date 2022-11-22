WESTERLY — Bomb Burritos & Bowls, 240 Post Road, is offering free Thanksgiving turkey dinners on Thursday, Nov. 24, from noon to 3 p.m., to anyone in need of a warm meal.
The owners of Bomb Burritos are offering the meals to express their gratitude to the community for supporting the restaurant for the past two years.
For more information, visit facebook.com/BombBurritosRI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.