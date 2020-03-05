WESTERLY — A blood drive will be held in the Nardone Conference Center at the Westerly Hospital, 25 Wells St., on Monday, March 9, from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. The drive will be dedicated to a local resident who battled leukemia as a young adult. After receiving 55 blood and platelet transfusions, she is in remission and will attend the blood drive to thank donors.
The drive is co-sponsored by the hospital and Elite Performance Systems. To make an appointment or for more information, visit ribc.org/drives, sponsor code 0213, or call 800-283-8385.
