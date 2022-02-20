WESTERLY — The Westerly Hospital will host a bloodmobile blood drive on Friday, Feb. 25, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hospital on Wells Street. The drive is to help address the blood supply shortage at the hospital.
Appointments are requested, though walk-ins will be allowed if safe spacing can be managed.
Masks are required. To make an appointment, visit ribc.org/drives. Sponsor code is 0213.
