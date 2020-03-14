LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Herring — Twin sons, born Feb. 19, to Edmond D. Herring and Kristin (Coaker) Herring of Mystic.
Sherman/Barnaby — A daughter, born Feb. 20, to Jeffrey A. Sherman Jr. and Heather Barnaby of North Stonington.
Wall — A daughter, born Feb. 20, to Michael Wall and Elizabeth (Smith) Wall of Mystic.
Robinson — A daughter, born Feb. 21, to Charles B. Robinson and Adriane (Richburg) Robinson of Stonington.
Chamberlain — A son, born Feb. 27, to Bryce H. Chamberlain and Claire (Schwartz) Chamberlain of Mystic.
Patsiga — A daughter, born Feb. 29, to Christopher T. Patsiga and Krista (Gamble) Patsiga of Stonington.
Gates — A son, born March 2, to Eric P. Gates and Katharine (Pearson) Gates of Stonington.
Ljubicic — A daughter, born March 3, to Dennis I. Ljubicic and Cynthia (Moton) Ljubicic of Pawcatuck.
