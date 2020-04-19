LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Vece — A son, born March 9, to Tara Vece and Alicia (Berry) Vece of Mystic.
Pietrowski/ Aiello — A son, born March 10, to Raymond E. Pietrowski Jr. and Bethany Aiello of Pawcatuck.
Cimaglio/Celico — A son, born March 17, to Joseph T. Cimaglio Sr. and Taylor Celico of Pawcatuck.
Donovan — A daughter, born April 2, to Bryan J. Donovan and Caitlin (Wolter) Donovan of Stonington.
Kennick — A son, born April 7, to Sean T. Kennick and Erin Kennick of Mystic.
Lamb — A daughter, born April 8, to Stephen R. Lamb and Johanna (Peske) Lamb of Mystic.
Simmons — A daughter, born April 8, to Angel I. Simmons and Carissa (Barber) Simmons of Pawcatuck.
