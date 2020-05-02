LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Pupillo — A son, born April 20, to Brett E. Pupillo and Danielle (Sainsbury) Pupillo of Pawcatuck.
Branch — A son, born April 21, to Thomas C. Branch and Jessica (Seargeant) Branch of Pawcatuck.
Kornegay/Weber — A daughter, born April 23, to Peter Q. Kornegay Jr. and Brynn Weber of Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.